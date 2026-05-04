Vivid World Cup 2026 volunteer uniforms unveiled

Photograph courtesy of FIFA

Last summer, more than 37,000 Atlantans applied to volunteer at this year’s FIFA World Cup. Now, those who were selected know what they’ll be wearing when the festivities kick off in June.

Photograph courtesy of FIFA

The recently unveiled volunteer uniforms, designed by Adidas, will be worn by all volunteers across the three host countries and were designed to be versatile across different climates. The uniform options include a t-shirt, shorts, joggers, a mid-layer jacket, socks, sneakers, a hat, and a waist bag that can be mixed and matched based on the weather. (We’re guessing our Atlanta volunteers will only need their jackets if they’re placed somewhere with intense air conditioning.) Each host city has its own unique patch—Atlanta’s features the forest green, turquoise, purple, and red colors that make up its World Cup logo. The uniforms themselves are predominantly neon green and purple, ensuring volunteers will be easy to spot out at the FIFA Fan Fest and at games.

Photograph courtesy of FIFA

Photograph courtesy of FIFA

Photograph courtesy of FIFA

Nearly 50,000 people will volunteer across the North American tournament. Volunteers play a variety of roles throughout the World Cup—some act as greeters at hotels or airports, some may hold banners during ceremonies, and some serve as guides, among other responsibilities. Volunteer training began last month.