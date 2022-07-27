What you need to know about the Queen’s Ball: a Bridgerton Experience in Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of the Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Bridgerton, the popular Regency-era Netflix drama created by Shonda Rhimes, recently announced production of its third season. While fans anxiously await its release, Shondaland, events company Fever, and Netflix have partnered to bring a proper ball—like those oft-held in the show—to Atlanta (and Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Montreal, and Washington, D.C.).

Running Wednesday to Sunday through September 18 at Pullman Yards, the Queen’s Ball: a Bridgerton Experience is open to ages 16 and up (parental supervision required). Tickets start at $45 for general admission and $85 for V.I.P. (Prices vary based on date, time, and availability.)

What to expect

An immersive experience, the Queen’s Ball is a mishmash of Instagramable photo ops, museum-style costume viewing, character parades, line dancing, and branded gift shops. Fever and Netflix put it together into a customizable experience where guests can roam, sip, and sway to their liking.

Photograph courtesy of the Queen's Ball: A Bridgerton Experience

Visit the modiste to view Lady Daphne and the Duke’s outfits and take pictures in the scene. Line up to have your portrait “painted” digitally in prom pose. Some spaces have designated photographers, while others are self-service. If you’re in need of liquid courage, bars are easily accessible. V.I.P. tickets include one glass of sparkling wine. Be forewarned: fanciful cocktails don’t come cheap. At $16 a pop, the Whistledown & Dirty (vodka, lemonade, and mint), Lady Bridgerton (gin, hibiscus syrup, simple syrup, sparkling water), and Bridgerton Fashioned (bourbon, simple syrup, Italicus Rosolio di Bergamotto, angostura bitters) must be finished before entering the dancefloor. Mocktails and sodas are available as well.

About 30 minutes into the experience, the string quartet begins playing and attendees are rushed into two lines. Better practice your curtsy—the queen is coming! After her grand entrance, you may want to high-tail it to the photo ops sans long lines. When you return, you can join the crowd in a ballroom line dance. Not your thing? The duke and duchess will perform shortly.

By now, the crowd is amped up, brimming with excitement from seeing their favorite characters (or decent look-alikes) live. The evening ends with a dance party a la “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It).” It doesn’t feel on brand, but the attendees don’t seem to mind.

Ballgowns encouraged

This is not an event you can wing. Buy tickets in advance, then immediately start your outfit search, as attire is a big part of this experience. Ninety-five percent of attendees are women, and sparkly, flowing gowns are the norm. Crowns, feathers, and elbow-length gloves are the go-to accessories, and heels are expected. (Note: Pullman Yards is gravel, so stilettos can be dangerous.)

A Rent the Runway partnership provides a 25 percent discount to ticketholders, and an Amazon search for “Bridgerton dress” turns up numerous options. I went with the cheapest relevant look and shouldn’t have been surprised that at least three other attendees were sporting (gasp) the same gown—how embarrassing!

If you have bridesmaid, formal wedding, or prom dress, that’ll work, too. If attendees were any indication, hair should be long and loose with waves or curls. Extra credit to those who sport a white wig. The few men in attendance boasted cumberbunds, bow ties, or tuxedos.

For Bridgerton fans, this is an event unlike any other, so dress to impress.