Experience a sudsy soak with unlimited pints at Orlando’s My Beer Spa

Within minutes of stepping into Orlando’s My Beer Spa, I’m sporting a waffle-weave cotton robe and holding a cold pint of blonde ale. Down the hall, my husband and I step into a darkened room, soft lights glowing gold like the drink in my hand. Classical music and the hum from the bubbling Jacuzzi tubs float in the warm air. As harried, overcommitted, working parents of a spirited toddler, it was everything we could hope for on a Friday afternoon.

Such spas dot Europe, especially in countries such as Hungary, Poland, and Belgium, where beer is the favored beverage. This one, situated in a nondescript corner of Orlando’s tourism corridor, is modeled after those cultural touchpoints.

But the understated exterior belies the chic interior and the luxury it holds. Individuals, couples, and groups of up to four (comfortably) or six (cozily) settle into private spa rooms outfitted with two six-foot cedar bathtubs filled with a hops and barley mixture heated to a comfortable 96 degrees. Any hotter and you’d be fall-down tipsy by the end of the one-hour session, as heat amplifies alcohol’s effects. Next to the tubs, taps with local Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. beer, as well as white and red wine, are on unlimited offer.

There are actual beauty benefits to a beer bath: The active enzymes and vitamin B leave your skin silky smooth (not sticky, since there’s no yeast in the liquid, and therefore no residual sugars or alcohol)—just like an oatmeal bath, except with booze instead of breakfast. Hops are a natural anti-inflammatory and have antioxidant and antibacterial properties.

After our soak in the suds, we head to the sauna to allow our skin to absorb the nutrients, solidifying that post-spa glow we craved. After a few minutes in the heat, we move to the cooling hay bed, covered with sheets so you’re not actually “rolling in the hay.” The relaxation is so deep, I soon hear a tiny snore escape from my husband.

With a group chat full of beer-loving friends, we immediately started brainstorming who we could treat to the experience next time we visit. Just like a cold pint, the Orlando Beer Spa is best shared with people you love.

This article appears in the Summer 2025 issue of Southbound.