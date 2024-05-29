Learn how to cook with bourbon from Kentucky celebrity chef Edward Lee

Courtesy of Edward Lee

If you think bourbon is best served in a glass, think again: Celebrity Chef Edward Lee will soon tour the South to showcase how to cook with Kentucky’s brown water. June 3-6, Lee—who earned an Emmy nomination for his series The Mind of a Chef, will make stops in Florida and Georgia to demo recipes from his new book, Bourbon Land.

Courtesy of Epicurean Atlanta

Guests will be greeted with Paper Plane cocktails, followed by fried halloumi with spiced bourbon honey. They’ll also try bourbon-and-gochujang BBQ shrimp and pork chops with whole-grain mustard sauce. Dessert will be bourbon balls with toffee-popped sorghum, milk chocolate, and bourbon pecans. All courses will be paired with Four Roses bourbon, and everyone will leave with a signed copy of Lee’s book. Tickets are $175 per person.

Monday, June 3, from 6 to 8 p.m. – Epicurean Tampa

Tuesday, June 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. – Luminary Hotel & Co.

Wednesday, June 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. – Epicurean Atlanta

Thursday, June 6, from 6 to 8 p.m. – Trilith Guesthouse