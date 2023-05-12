One City, Three Ways: Natchez, Mississippi

Officially established in 1716, Natchez is the oldest continuous settlement on the Mississippi River and teems with history. From the early 1800s to the Civil War, Natchez reigned as one of America’s wealthiest cities. In fact, on the eve of the war, the small town claimed more millionaires per capita than any city in the nation, though that count did not include the enslaved people who built many of those millionaires’ homes and fortunes. Roughly 300 of the town’s antebellum homes survived the Civil War and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places, along with more than 700 other Natchez buildings. The famous biannual Natchez Pilgrimage Tours have provided visitors the opportunity to explore some of these storied homes since 1932. (This year’s tours are slated for March 11–April 11 and September 23–October 20.)

Foodie