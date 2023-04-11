By Design: 36 of the South’s architectural wonders

As much as we love the South’s quintessential clapboard churches and stately mansions, our appreciation of Southern architecture extends beyond the classics. We‘ve combed the region for noteworthy structures, from historical masterpieces like Thomas Jefferson‘s Palladian Monticello to modern marvels like the breezy, zero-energy McDonald‘s Florida flagship (yes, McDonald’s). Our final list includes small-city cathedrals whose beauty rivals those in Europe, as well as one of the largest Hindu temples in the United States, sitting like a filigreed cake in suburban Atlanta. You‘ll find distinctly Southern creations that embrace the bayous and forests around them and memorials that acknowledge the region‘s fraught past, like the somber steel pillars of Alabama‘s National Memorial for Peace and Justice. Go forth and experience as many of these exquisitely designed wonders as you can.