Good scents: Designer fragrances open standalone boutiques in Atlanta

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

There’s no better small indulgence than a luxury fragrance or candle, and Atlanta is brimming with boutique scent experiences. While upscale fragrances like Jo Malone and Creed have always been available at Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, a crop of up-and-comers have decided to take a chance on Atlanta’s retail scene.

Le Labo

The New York City–based fragrance juggernaut Le Labo landed at Buckhead Village District just this spring. The brand offers its signature scents such as Vetiver 46, Bergamote 22, and the ubiquitous-for-a-reason Santal 33, in its first Atlanta brick-and-mortar. Unfortunately, it has not created an exclusive for Atlanta like the ones it offers only on-site in cities like New York (Tubereuse 40) or Paris (Vanille 44). But the rest of its range is available, including fine fragrances, room sprays, face and body products, and more.

Byredo

This Stockholm-based brand has been around for almost 20 years but has more recently gained traction in the United States, thanks to partnerships with brands like InterContinental Hotels and Ouai. Now, a new jewel box of a store at Phipps Plaza caters to Atlantans obsessed with the brand’s signature scents like Bal d’Afrique. Also available is its makeup line, which includes a small but mighty selection of items like eyeshadow palettes and lipstick.

Diptyque

Diptyque was one of the first luxury fragrance brands to bet on Atlanta with an outpost at Buckhead Village District in 2014. It’s stayed busy supplying popular home fragrances like Baies (berries), Feu de Bois (wood fire), and Figuier (fig tree). The tiny sliver of a store packs a huge punch with its candles, home scents, personal fragrances, bath and body line, and home decor. (But, again, no Atlanta scent in their city exclusive candle line!)

Chanel

Chanel’s 1,000-square-foot boutique at Avalon in Alpharetta, open since 2019, features the iconic brand’s Fragrance and Beauté lines, showcasing the full range of cosmetics, skin care, fragrances, and eyewear. Devoted shoppers should keep their eyes peeled for boutique exclusives available only in-store.

Photograph by Wedig & Laxton

ANT/DOTE

Lauren Amos’s Westside luxury fashion experience ANT/DOTE has a robust—and exclusive—fragrance program. Fans of British brand Perfumer H; Mad et Len, based in the foothills of the French Alps; and Aesop, the Australian brand with a cult following, can pop in to peruse the options.

Indiehouse Modern Fragrances

The ultimate in luxury is a bespoke experience, available at Indiehouse in Alpharetta and at its new location at Westside Provisions District. At $99, the custom fragrance workshop is well worth the price tag for those looking to learn the art of perfumery. Additionally, the store sells popular brands like D.S. & Durga, Coqui Coqui Perfumeria, and Floris London, which has a Royal Warrant.

This article appears in our July 2023 issue.