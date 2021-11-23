Brookhaven, Georgia is one of Atlanta’s most beloved neighborhoods by locals and visitors alike. It welcomes the community for annual festivals and events and has plentiful green space to wander.

1. Cherry Blossom Festival

Experience the best springtime event around, the annual Cherry Blossom Festival. It brings in over 100 artists to showcase their work, along with food and drink, live music, a car show, and kid-friendly games and activities.

2. Buford Highway International Corridor

Dine around the world on Buford Highway, Atlanta’s international dining epicenter. The roadway winds through Brookhaven and has a variety of cuisines including Thai, Mexican, Cuban, and Bangladeshi. It’s the best way to travel without your passport!

3. Brookhaven Arts Festival

One of the country’s oldest juried fine arts and crafts festivals is right here in Brookhaven. The Brookhaven Arts Festival showcases over 140 artists from around the nation. Other festivities include food and drinks, a vintage car show, live music, and arts activities for the whole family.

4. Murphey Candler Park and Lake

The 135-acre Murphey Candler Park and Lake is one of the largest public parks in metro Atlanta, dating back to 1950. Set around the lake, the green space is home to many species of animals, including ducks, Canada geese, and beavers. The park also boasts hiking trails, picnic areas, and playgrounds.

5. Oglethorpe University

Chartered in 1835, Oglethorpe University has one of the most beautiful campuses in the state, spanning 100-acre. The buildings include Gothic revival-style architecture listed on the National Register of Historic Places including the stone bell tower.

6. Farmer’s Market

Start the weekend off right at the Brookhaven Farmers Market, which runs every Saturday from 9 am to 12 pm March through November. It’s the perfect place to get your essentials including locally grown fruits and vegetables, baked goods, prepared foods, and flowers. The vendors change often, so you never know what you might find!

7. Lips Atlanta

One of only three locations in the country, Lips Atlanta is a beloved LGBTQ+ institution for drag shows and girls night out. The restaurant and club has shows nightly from Wednesday to Sunday and hosts a wild Sunday brunch with bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys.

8. Taste Brookhaven

The inaugural Taste Brookhaven kicked off in 2019 and is back with more than 15 local restaurants, each showing off their best food and drink. Entry gets you food samples, wine and beer tastings, and live music. There’s also a silent auction to benefit Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

9. Peachtree Creek Greenway

The multi-use Peachtree Creek Greenway is a popular route with runners and cyclists along North Fork Peachtree Creek. It runs 1.3 miles from North Druid Hills Road and will soon connect to Path400 and the Atlanta BeltLine, further increasing its appeal.

10. Dog Friendly

Your four-legged friends are welcome all over Brookhaven. Public parks like Skyland Dog Park and Brookhaven Park have fenced areas where your pups can play off-leash. City Dog Market sells treats for them, including toys and treats. You can also bring your dog to dine at one of Brookhaven’s restaurants. Kaleidoscope, HobNob Neighborhood Tavern, and Lucky’s Burger and Brew are all known for their pet-friendly patios.

11. Kid Friendly

Grown ups and children alike can find something to enjoy in Brookhaven. Visit Georgia’s largest indoor playground at Plaza Fiesta, which also has market stalls selling locally made goods and Central American fare. Ashford Park has another great playground with donated toys, slides, and swings. Put a cherry on top of the day with dessert from Southern Custard, a locally-owned creamery.

12. Oglethorpe University Museum of Art

The Brookhaven campus is also home to the Oglethorpe University Museum of Art, the region’s only small liberal arts university museum to host nationally and internationally recognized exhibitions. Best of all, you can see this incredible art for free.

13. Chef Driven restaurants

Brookhaven is home to locally-owned restaurants to impress any palate. Brothers Michael and Anthony Gropp brought their three decades of experience to Petite Violette, a French bistro with live jazz music and dishes like coq au vin and creme brulee. For Italian cuisine, sister restaurants Valenza Italian and Vero Pizzeria offer authentic pizza and pasta, helmed by restaurateur Michel Arnette and Executive Chef Matt Swickerath

14. Weekend Brunch spots

Fight off those Sunday scaries with weekend brunch at one of Brookhaven’s restaurants. Kaleidoscope Bistro & Pub is known for its frittatas and shrimp and grits. Enjoy unique dishes at Haven Restaurant and Bar, including crab cake benedict and beignets. Or indulge your sweet tooth with nutella french toast at HobNob Neighborhood Tavern.