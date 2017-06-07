Photograph by jkinsey3291 (Getty Images)

Winding through the mountains on the edge of the Chattahoochee National Forest, State Route 52 drips with deciduous jewels in fall: golden-yellow oaks and ginkgoes, deep-purple sweetgums, blazing-red maples. Start at Amicalola Falls State Park (home to the Southeast’s tallest cascading waterfall), and drive 38 miles through the orchard-dotted “apple alley” until you reach Fort Mountain State Park. Check the state’s “Leaf Watch” for the best weekends to hit the road.

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia