Cheaper parking, shorter lines: 4 tips for an easier time getting through Atlanta’s airport

While ATL is often labeled as too big, too chaotic, and any other number of derogatory descriptors, any Atlantan worth the salt on their Waffle House hashbrowns will tell you that our airport is as efficient as they come. To streamline your experience further, try these tips.

Skip pricey on-site parking and park at a nearby hotel.

If you’re not traveling at night or with kids, consider stationing your car at the many hotels that offer off-site parking for as little as $5 with no stay required. For example, the Atlanta Airport Marriott runs a 24-hour shuttle every 15 to 30 minutes to the Ground Transportation Center near the South Terminal. The economy lots, when spaces are available, are $30 a day. Alternatively, the College Park MARTA station costs $8. It takes 15 minutes to get from the station to ATL, and trains run every 10 minutes during peak hours.

Head to the International Terminal for TSA (yes, even if you’re traveling domestically).

This insider tip is perhaps the worst-kept secret in ATL lore, but you might be able to go through TSA security at the International Terminal, where lines are often shorter. Delta generally allows it, but others might not, so check your airline policy before attempting this shortcut.

Skip customs lines and download the Mobile Passport Control app.

Global Entry obviously cuts the time passholders spend in customs, but for people without it—or those who forget to update their expired Global Entry—Mobile Passport Control is a solid alternative. Savvy travelers can even compare the lines to see which is shorter at any given time. U.S. citizens and other eligible travelers can download the free app upon arrival at the airport and be processed quickly in groups of up to 12 passengers, including children.

Exhaust your dependents before takeoff.

There’s no dedicated play space for kids at ATL, but there are other ways the airport serves family needs. The airport has three interfaith chapels and 11 Mamava nursing pods for privacy, and there are service-animal relief areas in each concourse. Plus, there’s a 1,000-square-foot dog park near Ground Transportation at the South Terminal. Classic “get the wiggles out” activities include observing the more than 1,000 works of art throughout the airport—such as the kid favorite Flight Paths by Steve Waldeck—and riding the Plane Train.

