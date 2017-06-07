With its pristine white exterior, intricately carved pillars, and towering spires, the sprawling 27,000-square-foot BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir stands out like the Taj Mahal next door to a Lilburn Walgreens. Opened in 2007, the Hindu temple was built from more than 34,000 pieces of Turkish limestone, Italian Carrara marble, and Indian pink sandstone, all intricately hand-carved in India and shipped to Georgia for assembly. Visitors are invited to snack on veggie treats in the food court or partici­pate in a daily Arti ceremony, a Hindu ritual featuring chanting and candles. baps.org

Back to 50 Best Things to Do in Georgia