17 fun things to do on Fourth of July weekend in metro Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of Atlanta Track Club/Joaquin Lara

Look Up Atlanta

When: July 3, fireworks begin around 9:30 p.m.

Where: Centennial Olympic Park

Cost: $10–$40

Details: Hosted by Georgia World Congress Center Authority, this fireworks show also features of a lineup of musicians including as America’s Got Talent runner-up Angelica Hale, Atlanta Symphony Youth Orchestra, and DJ Yvonne Monet. Proceeds from the ticketed event benefit the Centennial Olympic Park beautification fund.

Peachtree Road Race

When: July 4, races start from 6:25 a.m. to 8:25 a.m.

Where: Starts at Lenox Square, ends at Piedmont Park

Cost: Free to spectate

Details: Cheer on the runners in one of the largest 10k races in the world and one of Atlanta’s favorite traditions, now in its 53rd year.

July 4th Fest at Six Flags

When: July 2–4

Where: Six Flags Over Georgia

Cost: Varies

Details: Take advantage of all the park has to offer on the holiday weekend, including live music, fireworks, all-you-can-eat buffets, “Patriotic Punch,” a specialty blend of blue raspberry and Sprite.

Star Spangled Beach Party at Callaway Gardens

When: July 2–4

Where: Callaway Resort & Gardens

Cost: One-day admission—$35.95; Two-day admission—$71.90

Details: Spend your holiday at the beach without leaving the metro—Callaway Gardens is located on the shores of Robin Lake Beach. Each day offers beach volleyball, putt-putt, paddle-boarding, an obstacle course, and a fireworks extravaganza to cap the fun.

Red’s Beer Garden 2nd Annual Hot Dog Eating Competition

When: July 3, starting at 2 p.m.

Where: Red’s Beer Garden

Cost: Free to watch

Details: The Atlanta-version of the famous hot dog eating contest marks its second year at Red’s Beer Garden in Benteen Park. Watch who can stomach the most dogs, then stay for the Hot Dog Toss—a competition with the objective to toss a hot dog with a friend, keeping it in the bun for as long as possible.

Fantastic Fourth Celebration at Stone Mountain Park

When: July 1–5

Where: Stone Mountain Park

Cost: Included with an All-Attractions Pass, registration needed for Lasershow Spectacular

Details: Stone Mountain Park offers even more attractions on the holiday weekend—for five days, visitors can hang out at the park into the night for the Lasershow Spectacular, followed by a fireworks celebration.

Atlanta House Heads Picnic

When: July 4 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Grant Park

Cost: Free

Details: “Dancing is mandatory” at this Grant Park music festival for lovers of electronic and house music. The event will also feature food and drink vendors to keep the party going.

The Roof’s Annual Fourth of July Party

When: July 2 from 11 a.m. to midnight

Where: The Roof at Ponce City Market

Cost: $22-$30 for the daytime; $45 after 5 p.m.

Details: While Ponce City Market’s Roof will be open during the day Saturday for its typical amusement park fun, at 5 p.m., the venue goes 21+ and will feature live music from DJ OP Diggy at 8 p.m., followed by a 9:30 p.m. fireworks show.

Pied Piper Parade in Downtown Decatur

When: July 4 from 6 p.m. to dark

Where: Downtown Decatur

Cost: Free

Details: Anyone can join the Pied Piper Parade, which invites everyone with a bike, skateboard, or feet to participate. The parade line up begins at 5:30 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Decatur and ends at Decatur Square where live music and food awaits before fireworks at dark.

City of Marietta’s Fourth in the Park Celebration

When: July 4 from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Where: Marietta Square

Cost: Free to attend

Details: Mark the Fourth of July with the City of Marietta’s Fourth in the Park Celebration. The event includes a parade, free live concerts, carnival games, and a firework show to finish the evening.

Run, White, & Blue Race

When: July 4, races start from 7:45 to 9 a.m.

Where: Halcyon

Cost: $25-$45

Details: Race to Independence Day by participating in either the 9k, 5k, or 1k fun run. The course includes a renovated section of the Big Creek Greenway. Races are accommodating to families and walkers.

Dunwoody Fourth of July Parade

When: July 4 at 9 a.m.

Where: Dunwoody Village

Cost: Free

Details: This year’s theme for the family-friendly parade is “Parade of Stars,” and promises to include floats, marching bands, clowns, and animals, as well as local celebs.

Chamblee Summer Concert Series and Fireworks Show

When: July 4 at 5 p.m.

Where: Keswick Park, Chamblee

Cost: Free

Details: Part of their summer concert series, Chamblee will host a show on the 4th with soul dance group Boogilicious and trio Shaky Jane, followed by fireworks. There’s also a kids’ bike parade stepping off from Chamblee Middle School at 5 p.m.

Peachtree Corners Festival

When: July 1-3

Where: 5200 Town Center Boulevard, Peachtree Corners

Cost: Free

Details: Unwind this Fourth of July weekend with this festival, which will feature arts and crafts, live music, and a car show.

Sparkle in the Park

When: July 4 from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Where: Lilburn City Park

Cost: Free

Details: This Fourth of July celebration features live music, kids activities, food trucks, and fireworks. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended.

Red, White & Boom!

When: July 3 at 5 p.m.

Where: Lillian Webb Park, Norcross

Cost: Free

Details: This Sunday celebration in Norcross includes a kids zone, live music, food and arts-and-crafts vendors, and of course, a fireworks show.

Stars and Stripes

When: July 4 at 6 p.m.

Where: City Springs, Sandy Springs

Cost: Free

Details: The Sandy Springs fireworks event includes nearly a dozen food trucks and live music from 80s tribute band Electric Avenue.