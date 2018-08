Some of the best Neapolitan pies can be found in Woodstock, where chef and owner Michael Bologna cooks them in a wood-fired oven. His comforting spaghetti Bolognese is also pure rustic Italian comfort. Other favorites: an elegant frutti di mare served over linguine or braised pork shank and white beans.

105 East Main Street, Woodstock, 770-924-9133, vingenzos.net

