For those of us without Korean grandmothers, Yet Tuh’s chefs are the city’s closest substitutes. This humble hideaway off Buford Highway offers homestyle Korean food at its best: kimchi, steamed chicken and rice, and bubbling pork soup. Most of the regular clientele is more interested in drinking tea than soju, though there are plenty of premium bottles on offer.

3042 Oakcliff Road, Doraville, 770-454-9292

