Erika Council’s favorite comfort food recipes: Smothered pork chops and Granny’s stewed cabbage

How to serve soul

Photograph by Kaylinn Gilstrap

Two of Council’s favorite comfort food recipes, smothered pork chops with rice and buttery stewed cabbage, are about succor, not glamour. They make a warming winter meal for a Sunday supper—or dinner any night of the week.

Smothered Pork Chops

Serves 4

4 one-inch thick, center-cut (bone-in) pork chops

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

½ tsp. ground cayenne pepper

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 large onion, thinly sliced

1 clove garlic, minced

1 ½ cups chicken broth

⅔ cup heavy whipping cream

Rice, for serving

Season pork chops all over with salt, black pepper, and cayenne pepper. Pour flour into a shallow bowl and season it with a pinch of salt and, if desired, more black pepper. Dredge chops in flour, turning to coat, then tap the meat to remove any excess. Reserve remaining flour.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add pork and cook until browned, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

Reduce heat to medium and add butter, onion, and garlic to the skillet. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onions are golden brown, about 8 to 10 minutes. Add 2 Tbsp. reserved flour and cook, stirring frequently, for 1 minute. Add chicken broth, bring the mixture to a boil, and simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes.

Add heavy cream and bring the sauce to a simmer. Return chops to the skillet and cook until the sauce has thickened and the pork is cooked through, about 10 to 12 minutes. Serve immediately with rice.

Granny’s Stewed Cabbage

Serves 4

1 head of cabbage, cored and chopped into one- to two-inch pieces

3 Tbsp. unsalted butter

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 cups water or chicken or vegetable broth

Combine all ingredients in a large stock pot and, over medium-high heat; bring the mixture to a boil. Cover and reduce heat to medium-low. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is tender, about 20 to 25 minutes.

This article originally appeared in our January 2017 issue.