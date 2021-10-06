10 delicious snacks you can pick up from Atlanta restaurants

The rise in restaurant takeout has led to a tasty new trend: fancy takeaway snacks made in restaurant kitchens. Here are the sweetest local options—some savory, spicy, and boozy ones, too.
Gummies with Plum and morita chili Chamoy
Supremo, Grant Park, $4
Everything Crackers
Staplehouse, Old Fourth Ward, $4
Granola
Little Tart Bakeshop, Grant Park and elsewhere, $15
Coco-Negroni bottled cocktail with Bimini coconut gin (serves two)
Ticon-To-Go Club, Krog Street Market, $26
Banana chips
Snackboxe Bistro, Doraville, $5
Crispy crunch chili chips with chili, lime, garlic, Sichuan pepper, and more
Snackboxe Bistro, Doraville, $6
Frozen “Doozie” Dough malted chocolate-chip cookies
Poco Loco, Kirkwood, $8
Greaterade watermelon juice with a hint of salt
Maepole, Summerhill, $4
Cajeta goat’s milk caramel
El Ponce, Poncey-Highland, $6
Spicy Peanuts
JenChan’s, Cabbagetown, $8
This article appears in our September 2021 issue.