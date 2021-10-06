10 delicious snacks you can pick up from Atlanta restaurants

Photograph by Martha Williams

The rise in restaurant takeout has led to a tasty new trend: fancy takeaway snacks made in restaurant kitchens. Here are the sweetest local options—some savory, spicy, and boozy ones, too.

Gummies with Plum and morita chili Chamoy

Supremo, Grant Park, $4

Everything Crackers

Staplehouse, Old Fourth Ward, $4

Granola

Little Tart Bakeshop, Grant Park and elsewhere, $15

Coco-Negroni bottled cocktail with Bimini coconut gin (serves two)

Ticon-To-Go Club, Krog Street Market, $26

Banana chips

Snackboxe Bistro, Doraville, $5

Photograph by Martha Williams

Crispy crunch chili chips with chili, lime, garlic, Sichuan pepper, and more

Snackboxe Bistro, Doraville, $6

Photograph by Martha Williams

Frozen “Doozie” Dough malted chocolate-chip cookies

Poco Loco, Kirkwood, $8

Photograph by Martha Williams

Greaterade watermelon juice with a hint of salt

Maepole, Summerhill, $4

Photograph by Martha Williams

Cajeta goat’s milk caramel

El Ponce, Poncey-Highland, $6

Spicy Peanuts

JenChan’s, Cabbagetown, $8

This article appears in our September 2021 issue.