10 delicious snacks you can pick up from Atlanta restaurants

By
-
1
Fancy takeaway snacks made in restaurant kitchens

Photograph by Martha Williams

The rise in restaurant takeout has led to a tasty new trend: fancy takeaway snacks made in restaurant kitchens. Here are the sweetest local options—some savory, spicy, and boozy ones, too.

Gummies with Plum and morita chili Chamoy
Supremo, Grant Park, $4

Staplehouse, Old Fourth Ward, $4

Little Tart Bakeshop, Grant Park and elsewhere, $15

Ticon-To-Go Club, Krog Street Market, $26

Snackboxe Bistro, Doraville, $5

Available in cheese and ranch flavors!

Photograph by Martha Williams

Crispy crunch chili chips with chili, lime, garlic, Sichuan pepper, and more
Snackboxe Bistro, Doraville, $6

Bake from frozen!

Photograph by Martha Williams

Frozen “Doozie” Dough malted chocolate-chip cookies
Poco Loco, Kirkwood, $8

Bring it on a hike! Spike it with tequila!

Photograph by Martha Williams

Greaterade watermelon juice with a hint of salt
Maepole, Summerhill, $4

Spoon it over ice cream! Try it on fruit!

Photograph by Martha Williams

Cajeta goat’s milk caramel
El Ponce, Poncey-Highland, $6

JenChan’s, Cabbagetown, $8

This article appears in our September 2021 issue.

