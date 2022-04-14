Local Three team to open a modern diner, Roshambo, in Peachtree Battle

Courtesy of Starling Studio, Phase 5 Creative, and Sasso & Co.

Unsukay restaurant group, known for Local Three, Muss & Turner’s, MTH Pizza, and Eleanor’s, is opening a “21st century diner” in Peachtree Battle late summer. Called Roshambo after the childhood game “Paper, Rock, Scissors,” it will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily.

“This is not a New York-style diner, a Greek diner, or a 150-item diner. It’s an upscale reimagination of what we think a 21st century diner is,” says Unsukay cofounder Chris Hall. “It’s about what diners evoke in you physically, emotionally, and mentally.”

He envisions Roshambo as a warm, welcoming, neighborhood-centric place with “great service and a well-thought-out menu” inspired by the food he and partners Todd Mussman and Ryan Turner want to eat. Kevin Leveille will lead the kitchen, serving items like shrimp and grits, omelet de fromage, and pigs in a blanket. A nightly blue plate special will feature items such as meatloaf, chicken pot pie, fried fish, and prime rib.

Served all day, breakfast items may include pancakes and a build-your-own option. For lunch, expect a cheeseburger, fried bologna sandwich, and grilled cheese with a tomato soup made from Hall’s grandma’s recipe. Healthy options include salads, a grain bowl, shawarma, and crudo; while fried chicken and Champagne headline for dinner. Dessert includes a sundae, cobbler or fried pie, and maybe banana pudding.

Located in the former Another Broken Egg Café space, Roshambo will feature New Orleans-style scamp Pontchartrain as a tribute to Jim White’s Half Shell restaurant, which occupied the space when Hall was growing up. “I’ve always wanted to put a restaurant there,” he says.

A 23-seat bar will run the length of the 4,000-square-foot space and serve classic cocktails, local beers, and both familiar and uncommon wines. If the restaurant is full, a select $5 “while you wait” beverage will be offered.

Hall stresses that Roshambo will not look or feel like a traditional diner. “There will be no chrome and no red mushroom stools at the counter bar,” he says. Instead, there will be unique artwork, like photos of the Jackson Street Bridge from three different periods superimposed atop one another.