Lucian Books & Wine team to open Sargent in Old Fourth Ward, touting wood-fired American classics with a French influence

A James Beard Foundation Outstanding Wine Program semifinalist, Lucian Books & Wine serves a concise menu of French favorites in an intimate setting in Buckhead. Next year, the Lucian team—led by owners Katie Barringer, Jordan Smelt, and Mickey Mixson, along with executive chef Jason Paolini—will bring their fine fare and hospitality to Old Fourth Ward with the opening of Sargent. Located in the New City development alongside the BeltLine and 3 Parks Wine Shop, near Forth hotel, Sargent will offer a modern, elevated approach to classic American cuisine, prepared with a French influence.

“We’re excited to take advantage of the proximity to the BeltLine and be able to offer outside dining,” Barringer says. “We want more everyday approachability at Sargent.”

Photo by Andrew Thomas Lee

Named after American artist John Singer Sargent, the restaurant will offer a dinner menu featuring seafood and shellfish, as well as roasted and grilled meats, paired with local produce. Lunch, served daily, will also include sandwiches, salads, and soups.

“John Sargent was known for technique and craftsmanship in his artwork. We want to take that to the food,” says Paolini, who will lead the kitchen there, while still maintaining oversight at Lucian.

“The dishes will not rotate as much as they do a Lucian,” Barringer adds. “The goal is to have consistent, reliable dishes that people want to come back for on a regular basis.”

Unlike at Lucian, where wine is the focus and there’s no tequila, rum, or mezcal in sight, Sargent will serve carefully crafted classic cocktails. Smelt—who earned his chops at the original Holeman & Finch Public House—will lead the beverage program. “It will still be a global program, but the wine list will be more edited at Sargent. (We have 400 bottles at Lucian.)”

With a space three times the size, Sargent will have high ceilings, wall-to-wall windows, a larger bar, and a covered patio. “We plan to feed off the energy of being in a central, walkable neighborhood,” Barringer says. “We want a more playful energy at Sargent, so it feels fun to be part of.”

Likewise, the music—chosen by Smelt—will go beyond the instrumental options played at Lucian. Specific playlists will be created as the opening approaches. Similar to at Lucian, Sargent will feature a retail component with art, design, food, and wine books and magazines both on display and on sale.