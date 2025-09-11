Michelin-starred Lazy Betty launches dessert tasting menu and celebratory cake program

Photo by Matt Wong of Graftable

Lazy Betty, Aaron Phillips and Ron Hsu’s Michelin-starred tasting menu restaurant, is expanding its offerings to include a four-course dessert tasting menu, as well as pre-ordered specialty cakes for diners. Founding pastry chef Lindsey Davis has returned to steer the sweet ship after five years honing her skills at Aziza, the Kiawah Island Club, and Kimpton Hotels. A few months in and she’s ready to showcase what she’s learned.

The dessert tasting is available to 12 people per night in the Bar Lounge. For $105, guests can dig into a lighter pre-dessert and three full-size desserts, including one that is vegan. The beverage pairing includes a dessert wine, sparking wine, and a cocktail, for an additional $85. Desserts will change seasonally. To start, expect green apple siphon with olive oil ice cream, followed by a sweet potato sable with coconut sorbet, calamansi, spiced graham cracker crumb, toasted Italian meringue, and mandarins.

“I like to add citrus, salt, or ginger because they make desserts pop,” Davis says. “I like a nice balance in textures. I don’t like things to be overly sweet.”

Photo by Matt Wong of Graftable

The other tasting menu courses include a vanilla noisette made with vanilla hazelnut praline, mille feuille, hazelnut cream, vanilla caramel, vanilla cream, and dulcey ice cream, and a cookies and cream bar with vanilla mascarpone cream, caramel milk, brown butter dulcey crumb, salted white chocolate ice cream, toasted chocolate cake crumbs, and a chocolate shell.

“I like things to be playful,” Davis says.

Previously, Lazy Betty offered a 6-course tasting menu and a 10-course tasting menu for dinner. Now, it is transitioning to an 8-course dinner tasting menu, plus a four-course tasting menu at the bar, with vegan options for both. The 8-course includes a pre-dessert, petit fours, and the sweet potato sable from the dessert tasting menu. Davis is also bringing back her creamsicle dessert from the original Lazy Betty tasting menu, per popular request.

“Aaron and I like to empower our team members to turn their creative ideas into a reality. When Lindsey came to us with the idea of a dessert tasting menu, we thought it would be a great way to showcase her talent and offer something new and different for our guests,” says Ron Hsu, chef-partner and culinary director at Lazy Betty.

Photo by Matt Wong of Graftable

In addition, diners can now pre-order specialty cakes and entremets (ornate mousse-based cakes with various textures and layers) for celebrations at the restaurant. Available for $175 to $225 with at least five days’ notice, these offerings serve a minimum of 8 and a maximum of 30 people, depending on the selection. Entremet options include strawberry shortcake, dark chocolate raspberry, exotic fruit with coconut mousse, and hazelnut-chocolate noisette. The traditional cakes come in chocolate, vanilla, and red velvet with custom colors.

“I want to offer people an elevated experience,” Davis says.

Photo by Matt Wong of Graftable