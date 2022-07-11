O-Ku founder brings Indaco to the BeltLine in early 2023

Indigo Road Hospitality Group—the company behind O-Ku and Oak Steakhouse—is opening its Charleston-based Italian restaurant Indaco along the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail. Located between Rina and Lady Ha near Kroger, Indaco will bring signature flavors from its North and South Carolina counterparts, while allowing its local chefs to dictate menu direction.

“Like at O-Ku and Oak, although we have several locations, we let the chef have an awful lot of freedom,” says Indigo Road founder Steve Palmer. “We take the concept of handmade pastas and wood-burning pizzas and let the chefs do what they want.”

He adds that Indaco Atlanta will likely offer a version of Brussels sprouts pizza (while in season), as well as pasta carbonara. Stuffed pastas, such as agnolotti and mezzaluna, will change monthly. Though he believes “the pastas are the star of the show,” Palmer says Indaco’s pizzas stand out for their thin, Neapolitan-style crust. In addition, the dinner menu will feature antipasti, entrees, and sides, while lunch focuses on salads and paninis. Weekend brunch will be served, too.

Photo by Andrew Cebulka

Photo by Andrew Cebulka

Perhaps the most unique aspect of the Atlanta location will be its patio. Located on the second floor with BeltLine access, the 40-seat space will have a retractable awning, its own bar, and a pizza oven.

A local bar manager will write the cocktail list, featuring at least one Aperol-based cocktail, a negroni-based cocktail, and “a healthy amount of amaro,” Palmer says. “The remaining cocktails will be seasonal—we’re definitely rooted in Italian.” House-made limoncello and Italian beer and wine will round out the offerings.

The 5,000-square-foot restaurant is slightly bigger than that in Charleston.

“The building is so modern and industrial—we’ll lean into that from a design standpoint but make it bright and playful with bright blues and yellows from the Amalfi Coast,” Palmer says. “It’ll be a festive environment for sure.”

Photo by Andrew Cebulka