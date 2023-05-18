Planta and Planta Queen descend on Atlanta

From Meatless Mondays to dedicated vegans, many Atlantans are opting for more plant-based meals and diets as a way to eat healthier. Planta founder and CEO Steven Salm is here for it. He’s bringing two plant-based restaurants to the city: Planta will replace Watchman’s in Krog Street Market in late June, while Planta Queen moves into Buckhead Village in October.

“We don’t consider ourselves to be a vegan restaurant,” Salm says. “We are an amazing restaurant that admires and appreciates that there are hundreds of types of fruits and vegetables that give us the ability to be far more creative than with the dozen-or-so animal proteins people typically cook with.”

Planta, which started in Florida and grew to 10 locations in the U.S. and Canada, features an “all-encompassing” menu with vegan sushi, nachos, ceviche, lasagna, salads, and pizza. The Atlanta location will feature five or six local menu items yet to be determined. “We really try to understand the local fabric and what successful eateries are doing in the neighborhood,” Salm says.

Courtesy of Planta

Unlike some plant-based restaurants, Planta and Planta Queen are full service and offer a full bar. “We can infuse liquors with herbs and spices as a traditional restaurant would do,” Salm says. “We put as much attention on nonalcoholic spirits as we do on alcoholic spirits, as we’ve found people don’t want to give up the taste of a cocktail but don’t love the effects that come with it.” The beverage menu features eight cocktails and six mocktails, plus a weekly rotating sangria and iced tea. There are also monthly drink specials, plus beer and wine.

Planta will feature a garden on the terrace and nearly 80 seats on the patio. The decor is modern and abstract with triangular sculptural design elements adorning the bar ceiling, hanging plants, and a skylight. Both reservations and walk-ins will be welcome for dinner, weekend brunch, and eventually lunch.

Courtesy of Planta

Sister spot Planta Queen is the Asian version of Planta with about half of the same menu items, primarily cooked in a wok. Expect a rainbow roll made with ahi watermelon, a chicken-fried mushroom bao slider, and Dan Dan noodles. Drinks follow suit, focusing on sake and shiso.

“Planta has an all-day tropical environment that transitions from brunch to dinner. Planta Queen has sophisticated dark undertones that make it feel more dramatic,” Salm explains.

He also runs third Planta concept called Planta Cocina—this one with a tortilla machine and robata—but has not solidified plans to bring it to Atlanta yet.