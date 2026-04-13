Taste of Atlanta celebrates 25 years with a party at the Works

Photo by Daniel Chance

Twenty-five years ago, publishing and event maven Dale DeSena gathered 20 local restaurateurs under an air-conditioned tent in Phipps Plaza’s parking lot. Each brought samples of their best dishes for attendees to taste with pre-purchased tickets. More than 4,000 people participated, and Taste of Atlanta was born.

The festival has evolved throughout the past two decades, as consumer behaviors shifted and other food festivals were developed, but the core principle remains: to showcase Atlanta restaurants and turn tasters into diners.

“The idea of chef-driven, local restaurants was just starting to come into focus,” DeSena says. “Chefs like Bob Amick and Gerry Klaskala were opening new restaurants. They needed help telling people these spots existed.”

Throughout the years, Taste of Atlanta has traveled across the city, from Lenox Mall to Atlantic Station to Spring Street near Georgia Tech and to Historic Fourth Ward Park. It grew, began featuring live music, and added a stage for cooking demonstrations. “The Food Network revolutionized the popularity of chefs being great entertainment,” DeSena says.

Courtesy of Taste of Atlanta

In 2022, following the Covid-19 pandemic, Taste of Atlanta pivoted to focus on hyper-local events that were all-inclusive, rather than ticket-based. Instead of a single, three-day, family-friendly weekend each year, DeSena and her team began planning four Thursday evening events for the 21-and-up crowd.

“Restaurants didn’t have the staff to attend Friday through Sunday, and they wanted to get more return on their investment by concentrating on their neighborhoods,” she explains. “Now we travel to different neighborhoods rather than having attendees travel across the city to us.”

Now, Taste of Atlanta offers events spaced throughout the year in Midtown, Sandy Springs, Alpharetta, and Buckhead. To celebrate its 25th anniversary, it’ll host a party at the Works on the Westside on April 16 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $95 plus fees for general admission and $135 plus fees for VIP.

Look for Hector Santiago from El Super Pan, Pano Karatassos Jr. from Kyma, Giovanni DiPalma from Antico Pizza Napoletana, and Jonathan and Justin Fox from Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, among others. Mixologist from brands like Don Julio, Grand Marnier, and Aperol will be crafting cocktails. There will be local beer, wine, and live music by Seed & Feed Marching Abominable Band and Bogey and the Viceroy. Plus, attendees will receive complimentary admission to Your Third Spot, as well as a game card.

Courtesy of Taste of Atlanta

“We intentionally partnered with restaurants who have participated over the past 25 years from all over Atlanta. We tried to think about the diversity of the restaurants, which ones are meaningful to the city, or new from the past few years,” DeSena says. “The chefs will all be there to meet and greet. They’re our rock stars. We want to showcase them.”

She waxes poetic about all the city has accomplished food-wise during the last quarter-century. “Atlanta used to be mostly chains. I’m proud so many chefs have opened great restaurants and how many are still in business. We’re all working together to highlight our great culinary city.”