Yaba’s offers New York-style bagels with Mediterranean flavors in Dunwoody

Growing up, Lena Abdallah was known as the baker’s daughter. Her father owned bakeshops around New York—where he focused on finding the perfect way to make bagels—prior to moving his family to North Carolina shortly before Abdallah was born. As she matured, she learned to assist her father in baking Danishes, muffins, breads, cannolis, eclairs, and of course, bagels. Now, she and her husband, Ahmed Nashif, have their own bagel shop in Dunwoody called Yaba’s Bagels.

Using her father’s recipes and techniques—including twice kettle boiling the dough and then baking it—Abdallah creates bagels that are crisp on the outside and fluffy inside. At Yaba’s, she offers bagel sandwiches, house-made schmears, and baked goods, but the items that stand out the most incorporate her Mediterranean heritage.

“I always had a dream of opening a bakery. I wanted to do something I’m passionate about with my own twist,” she says. This twist includes a za’atar bagel, flavored with the Mediterranean spice. It’s also offered with labne, olive oil, and za’atar on top.

Other popular items include the Hotlanta, a sweet and savory bagel sandwich with bacon, egg, scallion cream cheese, and Mike’s Hot Honey. Yaba’s also offers a Philly cheesesteak on a bagel and more traditional options like pastrami, turkey, chicken salad, and tuna salad. Look for cinnamon rolls, muffins, cheese Danish, fruit Danish, and croissants, too.

Replacing 101 Bagel Cafe, Yaba’s features red brick walls, a mural of the Brooklyn Bridge, and wooden tables and chairs with select outdoor seating. With an open kitchen, customers can watch their food being prepared.

“Customer service is the number one thing. It’s like you’re in my house,” Abdallah says. “I just want to sell at a good price, put a smile on your face, and make your stomach happy.”

