

DULUTH-BASED ENTREPRENEUR Bobby Brennan built his reputation as founder and CEO of the Kamado Joe brand of ceramic grills. But after selling the company, he knew there was more to do in the grilling and outdoor living industry. With a focus on his love for cooking with fire, Brennan studied how the charcoal ovens used at the best restaurants in the world could translate from a commercial environment to a high-end grill fit for the aesthetics and architecture of coastal homes and luxury poolside kitchens. Enter Emberhaus, a “fire oven” aimed at creating a precise and memorable grilling experience.”

Courtesy of Emberhaus

Cooking with fire is like therapy for me. I love getting out there after work or on the weekend. It’s how I relax and unwind,” Brennan says. “But I felt there was a gap in the market. Nobody was really providing the Sub-Zero freezer version of outdoor cooking with a live-fire grill.”

Brennan bought and tested several commercial-grade grills in 2022 and 2023 to understand the type of outdoor cooking appliance that could provide an exemplary cooking experience for homeowners. He was no stranger to this kind of competitive research. While developing Kamado Joe grills, for instance, he looked at how the design could compete with the Big Green Egg by solving one of the biggest complaints about ceramic smokers— lifting the heavy lid. Brennan worked with a manufacturer in New York to create an easy-to-maneuver hinge, which propelled early market share for the product. In recent years, he decided to do the same with a luxury fire oven by testing high-end design and craftsmanship, ultimately leading to the founding of Emberhaus in August 2025.

“Engineering drives everything. I’m a mechanical engineer by background and surround myself with great engineers,” says Brennan, who earned his degree at University College Dublin in Ireland and followed it up with an MBA at the University of Illinois. “Our appreciation for great products, craftsmanship, and being relentless in the pursuit of excellence is what really drives success.”

Hand-crafted and assembled one at a time in Athens, Georgia, Emberhaus grills are forged from marine-grade stainless steel, which is often used in luxury yachts, doesn’t rust, and carries a lifetime warranty. At the top of the 400-pound oven, the Emberflow exhaust control allows for fine-tuned temperature retention, smoke flow, and combustion efficiency. With triple-layer insulation, the grill can reach 900 degrees Fahrenheit and cook up to 24 hours on the same load of charcoal.

“There’s a primal joy when cooking with fire.” —SEAN METCALF

The grills’ engineering and manufacturing aspects are handled by Athens-based Align Machine Works, which specializes in rapid prototyping and computer-operated machining in magnesium and aluminum. The group previously worked with Brennan on Kamado Joe products and became a go-to collaborator during the design process. With Emberhaus, three people work on each unit, moving it from start to finish in two weeks.

“They’re great business partners, and I didn’t think of using anybody else,”Brennan says. “Athens is also a great city to be in as we grow. It’s a great source of talent.”

PLAYING WITH FIRE

Along with engineering and design, the Emberhaus brand story hinges on the idea of reimagining the culinary art of outdoor cooking and gathering around a fire. Patios are our sanctuaries, the Emberhaus team notes as part of their marketing push, and fire has always brought people together.

Courtesy of Emberhaus

“There’s a primal joy when cooking with fire, along with the ritual of getting the fire started and cracking open a beverage,” says Sean Metcalf, CMO at Emberhaus. “With so many companies chasing technology and automation, we’re elevating the analog experiences of cooking with fire and connecting with others around the fire.”

Available in 10 colors—such as rose gold, sea mist, and aged oak—the oven can be tailored to fit various spaces. The Cerakote ceramic finishes are hand-mixed in the Athens studio for color accuracy, UV stability, and a luxury feel. Compared to the $1,000-$2,000 price range of ceramic grills, the inaugural Emberhaus model, named “The Founders Edition,” starts at $14,750.

Courtesy Emberhaus

At this high-end price point, Brennan knows brand growth comes down to relationships, especially with architects, builders, and designers who specialize in luxury lake, mountain, and coastal homes. Brennan and his team have the goal of building “100 wonderful relationships,” he says, with the aim of partnering with 50 dealers in the U.S. and another 50 abroad. The brand already has a dozen dealers, including several across the Southeast, as well as in Los Angeles, Denver, and Vancouver. In Georgia, customers can see Emberhaus models at Atlanta Grill Company in Roswell and at Fireside Kitchens & Grills with locations in Augusta and at Lake Oconee in Eatonton.”

I’ve used hundreds of ovens, and this is the best live-fire grill—and maybe the best oven in general,” says Greig McCully, owner and manager of Fireside Kitchens & Grill. “It holds the temperature well and is really easy to get comfortable with and use.”

McCully visited the manufacturing space in Athens and watched as the ninth unit was built. The oven was then shipped to his store in the same way that it would be shipped to someone’s house, with on-site installation. He says the experience has been “extremely positive” so far.

Courtesy of Emberhaus

“I first met Bobby at a trade show 16 years ago when he was introducing Kamado Joe. I was a huge advocate of the Big Green Egg and wasn’t happy that someone was coming after my favorite product,” he says. “But then I sold his accessories for three years and then the grill, and customers began going to Kamado Joe every single time.”

McCully was one of the first dealers to drop the Big Green Egg in favor of selling Kamado Joe, and he “never looked back.” When he saw the initial promotion for Emberhaus online, McCully reached out immediately and asked to be one of the first dealers and product testers. “With grills, I always look at weight, which can indicate how well it insulates heat. Lightweight grills can’t possibly hold temperature for a long period,” he says. “Typical ceramic grills, for instance, weigh about 150 pounds. Emberhaus weighs more than 400 pounds, and for that reason, it holds temperature astoundingly well.”

Courtesy of Emberhaus

Looking ahead in 2026, McCully foresees exponential expansion in the outdoor kitchen industry, particularly as homeowners invest more in their living spaces. As homes become more valuable across the board, he says, people are more likely to spend 1 to 10 percent of their home value on backyard spaces, including pools, patios, and kitchens.

The U.S. grilling market—now valued around $3 billion—is expected to reach $5 billion in the next decade, according to Ken Research. As more consumers turn to outdoor leisure and outdoor cooking, they’re looking for premium features and technological innovations, the research firm says.

“For many people, outdoor cooking is the hobby they look forward to the most,” McCully says. “They go to the grocery store on Friday and cook for their family and friends throughout the weekend, enjoying the fire and people around them. I predict we’re going to see more of that.”