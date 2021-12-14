Nike opens two new “Live” stores in metro Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of Nike

Nike recently opened two “Live” stores in the Atlanta market. The small-format, digital-centric concept stores, Nike by Ponce City Market and Nike by Alpharetta (which is located at Avalon), will offer customized footwear, apparel, and other products tailored to consumer preferences in each respective area.

Combined with the brand’s four other metro locations, the two new brick-and-mortar locations shops will “offer Atlantans more choice and accessibility to Nike than ever before,” says Shannon Glass, VP/GM Nike Direct North America (Digital and Stores).

Photograph courtesy of Nike

At under 5,400 square feet, both spots are intimate and inviting, with welcome areas that feature store associates’ favorite products, new arrivals, and Nike’s signature Sneaker Bar: a service hub where customers can receive personalized assistance trying on shoes, pick-up online orders, and drop off returns.

Photograph courtesy of Nike

With a vibrant exterior mural of athletes designed by Los Angeles-based artist Xoana Herrera, the Ponce City Market store will stock not only Nike Sportswear apparel, but popular lifestyle footwear like Air Force 1, Air Max, and Blazer, targeted to fashion-forward customers in the intown neighborhood.

Photograph courtesy of Nike

Decorated with pops of bright blues, yellows, and pinks, the Alpharetta store targets the suburb’s running and fitness-oriented consumers and will offer athletic footwear like the React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 and Air Zoom Pegasus 38 Shield, as well as performance apparel pieces like One Luxe mid-rise leggings and Dri-FIT One Luxe short-sleeve tops. Both shops will sell seasonal pieces—think fleece jackets, crew sweatshirts, and down-fill jackets—ideal for colder weather activities and holiday gifting.

Photograph courtesy of Nike

Photograph courtesy of Nike

The Atlanta stores join Live concepts in other metro areas like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles, and are part of the athletic brand’s overall strategy to offer more personalized shopping experiences and neighborhood-centric stores.