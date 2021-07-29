The RealReal brings a brick-and-mortar upcycled luxury goods store to Atlanta

Photograph courtesy of The RealReal

Fans of The RealReal (TRR), the luxury resale goods brand that boasts over 22 million members worldwide, can now swap, shop, and consign in person at the company’s new brick-and-mortar outpost in Buckhead, which opened earlier this summer. The 3,200 square-foot store in Buckhead Village is stocked with thousands of unique, authenticated resale items ranging from new and gently used Louis Vuitton and Gucci handbags to Rolex watches, Cartier jewelry, vintage art, and women’s and men’s ready-to-wear clothing from top designers like Chanel and Prada.

According to the store’s Head of Shop, Ketoria Holmes, the city’s “strong customer and consignor base” combined with Buckhead’s built-in foot traffic and reputation as a shopping and dining destination made it an ideal location for the brand’s eighth neighborhood store in the U.S.

With sustainable shopping on the rise—the secondhand retail market is expected to grow by 500 percent over the next five years—Holmes says TRR stores “have proven to be a great way to introduce people to the circulator economy.”

Bright and airy with walls of bright turquoise and sunny orange plus a large-scale mural inspired by the city’s skyline painted by local artist Julie Ann McKevitt, the store’s decor, like its products, is retro meets modern cool.

Shoppers can browse curated racks of clothes, organized both by designer and themes like “crisp whites,” “summer outdoors,” and “effortless dresses,” the latter stocked with on-trend pieces such as tiered floral midi dresses from Jason Wu and Love Shack Fancy. The store also has a large selection of vintage and modern handbags from designers such as Chloe, Hermés, and Yves Saint Laurent, as well as sunglasses, footwear, scarves, watches, and fine jewelry.

Looking to sell gently used pieces from your own closet? The store has two consignment offices, staffed with onsite experts to provide complimentary item valuations, assistance with curbside drop-offs, and alterations and repairs. And no need to take photos or negotiate with buyers: TRR uses a team of experts plus AI and machine technology to authenticate and value each resale item and manages pricing, photography, and shipping for customers.

Through the end of July, all sellers will receive a $100-off TRR shopping credit and a sustainable mask made of upcycled t-shirts (while supplies last).

The store is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. 3073 Peachtree Road, 404-913-8844