Illustration by Katie Carey

Each September tens of thousands of elaborately costumed cosplayers descend on downtown Atlanta for one of the world’s largest conventions of comic books, gaming, fantasy, and science fiction. Some diehards spend weeks or even months on their looks, transforming themselves into everything from Disney princesses to Star Wars stormtroopers. Our fave spot to eyeball the crowd: Trader Vic’s, a festive tiki bar located on the lower level of the Hilton. Order a stiff Mai Tai—a drink said to have been invented by Trader Vic himself—and revel in the city’s best people watching.

