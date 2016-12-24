The 11 Most Anticipated Restaurants of 2017

Prepare for a year of good eats from favorite chefs

Start making plans for a busy year of eating! Here are the eleven most anticipated restaurants of 2017.

Ama

Angus Brown and Nhan Le opened 8Arm off the Atlanta BeltLine to much acclaim in 2016. This year, we’re looking forward to their seafood spot, Ama, opening in Paris on Ponce (also on the BeltLine). Expect crudo, oysters, pasta, and more. (Editor’s note: Brown passed away unexpectedly on January 4. No word yet on how this will affect plans for Ama.)

Barleygarden Kitchen and Craft Bar

Hop City’s first restaurant will open at Avalon in Alpharetta in April, bringing with it an outdoor beergarden and a rooftop bar. Given Hop City’s background, it should come as no surprise that Barleygarden will offer a rotating 60-beer list, as well as craft cocktails and wine by the glass. And with the Spotted Trotter’s Kevin Ouzts as executive chef, the food is sure to be top notch.

Castellucci at Krog Street Market

Federico Castellucci III and the family are opening a yet-unnamed restaurant at Krog Street Market where the Cockentrice used to be. Since the team’s known for the Iberian Pig, Sugo, Double Zero, and Cooks & Soldiers, it wouldn’t be surprising if the rumored “Spanish-style tapas” come to fruition. Look for the restaurant to open in the spring.

The Canteen

Chef Todd Ginsberg and team are creating a mini food hall near Georgia Tech. Expect outposts of Krog Street Market’s Fred’s Meat & Bread and Yalla, plus TGM bagel and a juice, smoothie and full bar called Square Bar. The Canteen is working toward an April opening.

Coalition Food and Beverage

Ryan Pernice of Table & Main and Osteria Mattone is expanding to Alpharetta with an American food spot led by chef Woolery Back. Coalition will serve steaks, burgers, sandwiches, and salads, as well as craft beers, wine, and cocktails. Pernice says he hopes to open toward the end of the summer.

Unnamed Indigo Road restaurant

Indigo Road, the Charleston-based restaurant group, has carved a niche in our fair city in the last couple of years with the opening of Oak Steakhouse, Colletta, and O-Ku. Led by Steve Palmer, the team let it slip that they’re opening a Tuscan-inspired restaurant in Atlanta in the summer, this one in the Stockyards complex on the Westside. Details are scarce but we’re told to expect classic bistecca dishes and handmade pastas.

The Royal

Michel Arnette of Valenza and Haven fame has been working on the Royal, a diner-style spot in Chamblee, since 2015. When it finally opens later this year, it will serve 1950s and ’60-style comfort food, including burgers, shakes, and malts, with a menu designed by Haven and Valenza executive chefs Stephen Herman and Matt Swickerath.

Upbeet!

A health food spot from the Yeah! Burger team, Upbeet! will serve salads, grain bowls, and protein plates in the Westside Ironworks development. There will be vegan, vegetarian, paleo, and gluten-free options. Drinks will include smoothies, kombucha, cold-pressed juices, and organic coffee, wine, and iced tea.

Varuni Napoli Krog

This winter, Old Fourth Ward residents will finally be able to fill the hole left by O4W Pizza’s departure. Varuni-Napoli is opening at Krog Street Market with a similar menu to that at the Morningside location but with individual-sized pies. The 1,000-square-foot space will seat about 27 people, in addition to the communal seating in the market.

Warhorse

Todd Mussman, Ryan Turner, and Chris Hall have secured a new space next to Local Three, and rumor has it they’re opening a social club. (Others say it’ll be used as an event hall, so only time will tell.)

Whiskey Bird

Since “the angry chef” Ron Eyester closed Timone’s in Morningside, the space has sat empty. Now Chad Crete, formerly chef at the Iberian Pig, is taking over with a tapas-style Japanese restaurant focused on the yakitori grill. Beer, wine, sake, and cocktails will be available as well.

Whole Foods Restaurant

It may not be your typical most anticipated restaurant, but Whole Foods fans are die-hard, and the forthcoming restaurant in the Midtown store is no exception. The Whole Foods people are staying mum on the details for now, but we hear there will be beer and wine on tap, plus table service next spring.

Honorable Mention

Atlas’s makeover

In early 2015, Gerry Klaskala (Canoe, Aria) and the Tavistock Group opened Atlas in the St. Regis Buckhead. At first, it was known for its impressive art collection. Now, Atlas is expanding the seating in its Lounge and Library and creating a brand new bar menu with small plates like rosemary roasted ruby beet tartare, citrus-cured salmon flatbread, crispy chicken fritters, and slider versions of the iconic Atlas Burger.