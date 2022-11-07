A new all-day brunch spot launches in Duluth

Photos courtesy of Just Brunch

Missed brunch this weekend? Just Brunch Breakfast Bar is now serving brunch favorites like avocado toast, a meat lovers’ omelet, and blueberry pancakes six days a week. Created by owner-chef Keith Kash—founder of Who’s Got Soul Cafe in Decatur, Lawrenceville, and Duluth—Just Brunch offers a relaxing spot to enjoy breakfast and lunch fare all day long.

“I’ve been in the restaurant business for 22 years,” Kash says. “There’s nothing like this in North Atlanta. Plus, I didn’t want to have to be [at work] after 4 p.m.”

He designed a comprehensive menu featuring traditional eggs, meat, and potato dishes, as well as Southern takes like oxtail and grits, and chicken and shrimp gumbo. There’s lobster, shrimp, and bacon grilled cheese and peach-glazed salmon with crab fried rice, as well as lighter options like acai bowls and oatmeal with fruit and granola.

Courtesy of Just Brunch

“It’s family-friendly—you can bring your mom and your kids,” says Kash, who offers a children’s menu. “This is not the party brunch spot. You can come listen to good music [think Earth, Wind and Fire and Lionel Richie] and still have a conversation with the person across from you.”

Guests can still get a classic Bloody Mary or mimosa, as well as a banana bread old fashioned made with Woodinville bourbon, Tempus Fugit Crème de Banane, and Toschi Nocello walnut liqueur. Expect a “Watermelon Bliss” mimosa and a French espresso martini, too.

Orange juice will be fresh-squeezed, and coffee focuses on drip, medium- and dark-roast Costa varieties. Who’s Got Soul’s alkaline water will also be available by the bottle.

Courtesy of Just Brunch

Courtesy of Just Brunch

The Just Brunch space can seat more than 100 people, including 35-plus on the patio, but reservations are recommended, especially on weekends. It’s a vibrant spot highlighted by various shades of blue and accented in fuchsia. There is free Wi-Fi and charging ports on most tables, inviting guests to stay and work. The patio features both heaters and fans, as well as vinyl sidings, allowing year-round usage. There’s even a floral wall for selfies.

“I believe in simplicity,” Kash says. “The name is straightforward. It speaks to what we do here. [But] our menu and decor is not simplistic. I want it to give that wow factor when you arrive.”

Courtesy of Just Brunch