Bastone to host Siciliano’s sandwich pop-up beginning June 9

Courtesy of the Porchetta Group

Chef Pat Pascarella—founder of the White Bull, Grana, Bastone, and Alici—and his cousin Pasquale Siciliano—executive chef at the White Bull—are frustrated by Atlanta’s lack of Northeastern-style delis. They crave the sandwiches sold at family-owned delis in New York City. “Semolina bread doesn’t exist in the South, and it’s been bothering us a lot,” Pascarella says.

The duo decided to do something about it. They’re hosting the first Siciliano’s Deli & Fine Foods pop-up at Bastone on June 9. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., diners will be able to order from a menu of five sandwiches, house-pulled mozzarella cheese (Bastone’s specialty), and house-made chips. Patrons may dine in or take their food to go. The first five guests in attendance will receive a free T-shirt to celebrate the inaugural pop-up.

If all goes well, Siciliano’s will be held monthly and eventually open as a brick and mortar elsewhere in the city. “We are definitely looking to do a sandwich shop in the future. We’re always looking at spaces,” Pascarella says. “We feel the Italian deli scene doesn’t exist yet in ATL, so we’re just always trying to do our part.”

Pascarella is currently working on the Dunwoody location of Grana, which is slated to open in the next few weeks. A Roswell location is planned for 2024.

Check out the menu below.