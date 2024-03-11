Flavor Rich is now open for all-day brunch in Midtown

Courtesy of Ant Pic Photography

Angelica Finley and Christopher Fletcher met while working at the Ritz-Carlton, Atlanta. They bonded over their passion for high-quality food paired with stellar service. In 2018, they partnered on a food truck called Flavor Rich, serving spice-laden breakfast and lunch items in Alpharetta. Two years later, they seized the opportunity presented by the pandemic for an affordable space in Suwanee. There, they’ve been operating Flavor Rich—Fletcher as the chef, and Finley as manager—since August 2020.

“It started slow, but the community supported us,” Finley says. “We get a lot of word-of-mouth business, and we outgrew that space in the first year.”

The 30-seat restaurant often sees waits of up to two-and-a-half hours. So late last month, Finley and Fletcher opened a second location, Flavor Rich Atlanta, across from Emory Midtown (549 Peachtree Street Northeast). With double the number of seats, a larger kitchen, and the addition of a 12-seat bar, Flavor Rich can offer reservations, an all-day brunch menu (rather than separating breakfast and lunch like in Suwanee), and seasonal craft cocktails. Menu items include truffle steak and eggs, chicken and waffles with edible gold flakes, peach cobbler French toast, and lobster Thermidor. There’s wine, champagne, and a blood orange margarita. Fresh-pressed juices are also available.

“It’s good, well-flavored American, soul food, and seafood,” Finley says. “It’s not a specific genre–just food full of love and passion.”

She describes the space as “sleek and sexy,” a place where people can “relax and wind down.” With a black-and-gold color scheme, it looks similar to the Suwanee location—just bigger.

The house rules remain the same: no split checks, no modifications, and no returns.“We want you to taste and enjoy the food the way we created it,” Finley says. “We’re excited to be in Midtown and embrace the city the way the city has embraced us.”

