Muchacho reopens with more space and a bigger menu

Photo by Ash Wilson

Muchacho, the Reynoldstown breakfast taco spot along the BeltLine, has reopened after extensive renovations. It now includes an additional 1,200 square feet of indoor dining, previously home to deco-age tavern Golden Eagle—and features an expanded food and beverage program to go with it. The counter-service restaurant, which is also home to a large patio, now stays open until at least 10 p.m. to capitalize on the bar crowd.

Expect new appetizers like ceviche and street corn, crispy pork belly and grilled cheese sandwiches served warm, plus a taco salad, burritos, and bowls. In addition to queso and guac, there is watermelon salad, chicharrons, and fries spiced with a propriety blend. Six salsa options come in 2-ounce pours for $0.50 each.

Photo by Ash Wilson

Photo by Ash Wilson

Served until 11 a.m., breakfast includes pastries, burritos with eggs and bacon (vegan, too), tacos, and toasts (think salmon, ricotta, and, of course, avocado). Pick-me-ups go beyond the traditional coffee to features a sorghum cold cappuccino, blue matcha latte, and rosemary latte. House-made horchata, chai ginger beer, and orange juice are available, too.

Photo by Gabi LePage

Photo by Gabi LePage

With a new inside/outside bar designed with garage door-style windows, the beverage program boasts two new frozen drinks: the SPF Zero, a blend of rum, lime, pineapple, and coconut cream; and the Bag of Fireworks, made with tequila, passion fruit puree, mango puree, Chamoy, agave, and lime. Beer, wine, and tropical cocktails (think palomas and margaritas) round out the menu. On a budget? The new Staring at the Sun happy hour menu offers select snacks and drinks for $5 each at the bar from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. nightly.

Photo by Gabi LePage

To celebrate its grand opening on October 16, Muchacho will host a party with a DJ and free Snack-aritas (2-ounce margaritas) to everyone age 21 and up from 6 p.m. to midnight. Go early—the first 25 people will be awarded Muchacho swag. Additional giveaways, including a year of free Muchacho fare, will be offered throughout the week.

Check out the menu below. (Tap to enlarge.)