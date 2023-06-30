Omakase by Yun to serve 20-course meals in Dunwoody

Courtesy of Aurora Photography

A 20-course omakase restaurant is coming to Dunwoody in August. Omakase by Yun is opening in an intimate 1,200-square-foot space in Ashford Lane and will offer two seatings nightly, Tuesday through Saturday. Yun describes it as “traditional but executed with modern touches and flavor profiles.”

A Georgia native, chef and co-founder Jonathan Yun fine-tuned his craft in Japan and Michelin-starred New York City restaurant Sushi Nakazawa. When he returned home in 2020, he launched a pop-up showcasing his talent, with residence in Atlantic Station and later, Chiori. This summer, he’ll begin offering his $185 omakase menu in a new, permanent location near the Perimeter.

“High-volume sushi restaurants are physically and mentally stressful for chefs. It’s so taxing on the body and hard to stay inspired in those atmospheres,” he explains. “I like being able to work with the best ingredients available. This is quality first.”

Courtesy of Aurora Photography

Courtesy of Aurora Photography

Ninety percent of the fish will be flown in from Japan twice a week, with the remainder coming from Spain, Mexico, and Canada, among other countries. While the majority of the omakase items will be raw, there will be some cooked foods too. Offerings will change seasonally; each is one to two bites. Popular items may include the “Big Mac” (a decadent single piece of sushi with four layers), the “Money Shot” (chopped toro and pickled daikon), and the “Menage a Trois” (oysters).

Sake and wine pairings will be available (think every two or three pieces/courses), as well as bottle service. Liquor will focus on whiskey. “We’re keeping it very simple—things that will be shareable among dates,” Yun says.

When Omakase by Yun opens, it will seat 10 people each at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. As the business matures, seatings may grow to accommodate 16 people. In the future, a small omakase menu may be offered for lunch, as well as select small bites for the after-dinner crowd.

Courtesy of Aurora Photography

“I want to give everybody a great experience at a reasonable price compared to other high-end stuff,” Yun says.

If all goes well, Yun plans to open omakase restaurants in Charlotte or Seattle.