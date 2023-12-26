Vegan fare gets an Asian spin at Planta Queen in Buckhead

Photographs courtesy of Planta Queen

Atlanta’s vegan options are expanding once again—this time with an Asian flair. Planta Queen, sister to Krog Street Market’s Planta, is located next to Tal Baum’s Carmel in Buckhead Village and promises vegan fare for brunch, lunch, and dinner. Expect Planta favorites like Bang Bang Broccoli, 1,000 Layer Crispy Potatoes, and vegetable sushi, alongside noodles, dumplings, and other wok-friendly dishes.

“All Plantas have an underlying Asian tone and influence due to co-founder and executive chef David Lee, but Planta Queen has an entirely Asian menu,” says CEO Steven Salm. Top sellers at other locations—including Chicago, New York City, Toronto, and Miami—include Dan Dan noodles, fried rice, and crispy gyoza. The pad Thai slaw and General D’s cauliflower (a take on General Tso’s) are also popular. Items unique to Atlanta will include a katsu sandwich and sushi burrito.

Photographs courtesy of Planta Queen

Photographs courtesy of Planta Queen

Although other Planta Queen locations offer a single lunch-and-dinner menu and a separate weekend brunch list, Planta Queen Buckhead will feature brunch items every day. Two Planta signature cocktails, the Herb Your Enthusiasm (Thai chili-infused tequila, lime, pineapple, mint, and Thai basil) and Lych Please (hibiscus-infused gin, lychee, lemon, and pineapple), will be available, with new sake-infused drinks and others made with Japanese whiskey. “They’re creative, exciting, fun, herbaceous, and crushable,” Salm says. Like at Planta, Planta Queen will offer 20 wines by the glass and five beers.

Unlike at Planta at Krog, which features a generous patio, Planta Queen only has space for four exterior tables. Inside, the vibe will be darker and moodier with deep, warm colors and custom wallpaper.

On Mondays, it will offer $8 maki and $27 unlimited sushi. On Fridays, dumpling platters cost $20.