We asked. You answered: Your picks for cheap eats in Atlanta

@danzitoli
Eats, Buford Highway. Chinatown Food Court in Chamblee. H Mart food courts.
@jakeimmauel
Prison tacos [El Progreso #14] IYKYK
@surfsandsunespresso
One burrito is a meal for two, that’s the deal at El Tesoro
@jpalatchi
Pan American Bakery off Buford Highway
@big0zel
If you need to feed a family, Jim N’ Nick BBQ’s feast in a flash
@vaisha.merugu
LottaFrutta is one of my favorite spots in Atlanta!
@tessahorehled
La Fonda, Fellini’s, Eats, El Myr, Café Agora
@mikerosen
Village Burger
@katherine_boggs
La Chiquiada in Decatur
@paul_brach
Nick’s Food to Go gyros are amazing! And he is such a character. I will never forget him telling the story of “this bitch from Buckhead” that wanted purple onions on her gyro!
@candacefromatlantis
Taco Pete for the winnn (I can send y’all there now because I’m not in East Point anymore)
This article appears in our May 2025 issue.