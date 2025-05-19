We asked. You answered: Your picks for cheap eats in Atlanta

Photograph by Martha Williams

@danzitoli

Eats, Buford Highway. Chinatown Food Court in Chamblee. H Mart food courts.

@jakeimmauel

Prison tacos [El Progreso #14] IYKYK

@surfsandsunespresso

One burrito is a meal for two, that’s the deal at El Tesoro

@jpalatchi

Pan American Bakery off Buford Highway

@big0zel

If you need to feed a family, Jim N’ Nick BBQ’s feast in a flash

@vaisha.merugu

LottaFrutta is one of my favorite spots in Atlanta!

@tessahorehled

La Fonda, Fellini’s, Eats, El Myr, Café Agora

@mikerosen

Village Burger

@katherine_boggs

La Chiquiada in Decatur

@paul_brach

Nick’s Food to Go gyros are amazing! And he is such a character. I will never forget him telling the story of “this bitch from Buckhead” that wanted purple onions on her gyro!

@candacefromatlantis

Taco Pete for the winnn (I can send y’all there now because I’m not in East Point anymore)

