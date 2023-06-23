Your metro Atlanta grocery guide: 90+ stores to explore

Phtoograph by Wedig + Laxton

Neighborhood markets

Big Bear Foods

Area stalwart popular for its meat and produce selections. 683 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard Southwest, West End

Candler Park Market

Well-stocked store with good beer and wine, plus a sandwich counter. Candler Park

Carver Neighborhood Market

Full-service grocery with a mission to increase food access. Perks: a coffee counter. South Atlanta

David’s Market

Homey, eclectic produce shop with Southern comestibles (boiled peanuts, country ham, vintage sodas); tomatoes are a specialty. Lavista Road

Goodr

Pop-up produce mart emphasizing access to healthy foods; follow @goodrco on Instagram to find out where it’s going to be.

Grant Park Market

Groceries, produce, beer and wine; attached to a small dining section serving breakfast and lunch. Grant Park

Floral Park Market

Local produce and meat, fine prepared meals, artisan condiments, gifts—plus, of course, flowers. Berkeley Park

Intown Market & Deli

Centrally located convenience store with basic groceries, sandwiches, and beer and wine. 349 Decatur Street Southeast, Sweet Auburn

JD’s Summerhill

Variety Deli Convenience store with hot Jamaican food served out of the back. 559 Martin Street Southeast, Summerhill

Kelly’s Market

Upscale and locally made groceries, wine and beer, a small produce section, and a deli counter. Decatur

L&M Market

Conveniently located and well-stocked neighborhood mart with a good selection of beer, wine, soju, and sake. 785 Argonne Avenue Northeast, Midtown

Little’s Food Store

Beloved neighborhood bodega with a hot counter serving an especially beloved cheeseburger. Cabbagetown

Lucy’s Market

Upscale market with produce, prepared food, and Georgia-made snacks, home goods, gifts, and flowers. Buckhead

Photograph by Martha Williams

Municipal Market

Venerable curb market with an array of vendors: produce, seafood, and spices and seasonings, plus stalls selling hot food. Sweet Auburn

Nourish + Bloom Market

Fully automated, contactless market offering healthy staples, plus hot foods (prepared by humans). Trilith

Oakhurst Market

A butcher counter, some bread, produce, beer and wine, and other provisions—including excellent grab-and-go options. Oakhurst

O4W Town Pantry

Newish neighborhood market with gourmet and organic groceries, household goods, beer and wine, and a sandwich counter. Old Fourth Ward

Savi Provisions

Small upscale grocer with outlets around the metro and lots of locally made stuff: coffee, ice cream, beer, and the like. Multiple locations

Photograph by Martha Williams

Sevananda Natural Foods Market

Atlanta’s only co-op grocery is almost 50 years old, boasting a hot bar, grind-your-own nut butters, and lots of vegetarian and organic options. Little Five Points

Westview Corner Grocery

Full-service neighborhood market specializing in natural, organic, and locally made products; also drinks, snacks, and an indoor coffee counter. Westview

Gourmet & specialty

Alon’s Bakery & Market

Venerable French market, from Alon Balshan, with riches galore: fancy European groceries, cheese and charcuterie, bread and pastry, prepared foods—and more. Buckhead and Morningside

Asia Halal Meat

Popular butcher with a small selection of South Asian groceries. One highlight: marinated chicken 65 by the pound. 1622 Woodcliff Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills

Bella Cucina

“Artful living” boutique with upscale pantry items, gift baskets, and kitchenware—plus, cooking and other classes. Buckhead

Buckhead Butcher Shop

Extensive meat and seafood offerings—from Wagyu beef to lamb merguez sausage—plus charcuterie, pasta, jam, butter, and other accoutrements. Buckhead

The Butcher on Whitlock

Owned by chef Scott Grieve and featuring fresh meats and seafood plus beer and wine, cheeses, and various grilling accessories. Marietta

The Buttery ATL

Chef Linton Hopkins’s small but mighty shop, with superlative cheese and charcuterie, pastries, pantry items, and prepared foods, including one daily hot dinner with optional wine pairing. Cheshire Bridge

Capella Cheese

Atlanta’s finest (and newest) cheesemonger, operated by Raymond Hook, with a small selection of other upscale items (chocolate, charcuterie, etc.). Armour Yards

Chop Shop

A partnership between Pine Street Market and Riverview Farms focusing on sustainably raised, grass-fed meat; check out the Swine Club, a monthly subscription for meat and cheese with wine pairings. Edgewood

Evergreen Butcher + Baker

Georgia-raised meat, immaculate breads and pastries made with regional flours, a tiny but well-chosen grocery selection—and a famous Sunday-afternoon cheeseburger. Kirkwood

Fishmonger

A hybrid seafood market, cafe, and raw bar, with Florida fish-shack vibes (but fancier). Multiple locations

Hero BoVino

Butcher counter with a few choice grocery items—heirloom dried beans, salumi, etc.—tucked into the Hop City beer store in the Lee + White development. 1000 White Street Southwest, West End

Heywood’s Provision Company

Butcher offering not just fresh meat but also a wide range of prepared products: sausage, bacon, deli meat, and various fats, stocks, and sausages. Marietta

Kathleen’s Catch

Fresh seafood delivered daily, plus prepared items including a well-regarded lobster roll. Multiple locations

Kinship Butcher & Sundry

Whole-animal butcher also selling cheese, produce, natural wines, sandwiches, and pastries; plus top-shelf coffee drinks courtesy of Academy Coffee ATL. Virginia-Highland

Kosher Gourmet

Not just fresh kosher meat but also sliced meats, sandwich and bagel trays, and various delicatessen items: egg salad, whitefish salad, and the like. North Druid Hills

Midtown Butcher Shoppe

Old-school butcher and wine shop with an extensive, Italian-leaning selection of prepared foods, including baked manicotti and Caesar salad. Midtown

Oak Grove Market

Manifold cuts of meat and poultry, plus seafood; also available: hot breakfast, daily lunch specials, and other prepared foods and grocery items. Lavista Road

Patak Meat Products

Old-world butcher with both wholesale and retail components; specialties include an extensive menu of sausages, from Czech salami to Polish kabanos to Scottish bangers. Austell

Patton’s Meat Market

Family-owned business with Angus beef, fresh sausage, pork and chicken, and various produce, rubs, and sauces. Duluth

Pine Street Market

Whole-animal butcher with specialty offerings like bacon from Duroc pigs; various sausages and charcuterie; and specialty groceries and meat subscription boxes. Also: butchery classes. Avondale Estates

Shields Meat Market

Classic neighborhood butcher serving Decatur and beyond since 1947. Emory Village

The Spotted Trotter

Charcuterie specialist with various award-winning salamis (Calabrian, black pepper–sorghum), sausage links from around the world, and deli meats, in addition to fresh beef, pork, chicken, and so on. Reynoldstown

Staplehouse

Formerly an upscale restaurant, now an upscale neighborhood market, featuring a judicious selection of gourmet groceries, wines, and a prepared food counter with sandwiches, salads, pastries, and charcuterie. Old Fourth Ward

Star Provisions

The “pantry” to Anne Quatrano and Clifford Harrison’s neighboring Bacchanalia, with fancy condiments; bread, pastry, cheese, and charcuterie; beautiful gifts; and fresh-made soups and sandwiches. Blandtown

Wadada Healthy Market and Juice Bar

Atlanta’s “first Black-owned and woman-owned vegan grocery store and juice bar,” with lots of fresh and bottled juices, grab-and-go food, bulk herbs and teas, home and body products, and more. West End

Smaller national/regional

Photograph by Wedig + Laxton

Al-Amin Halal Restaurant and Supermarket

Halal meat, fresh produce, and South Asian grocery staples in a small market attached to a Bangladeshi eatery. Doraville

Bakkal International Foods

A tiny, tightly packed market holding untold Middle Eastern and European riches: fresh bread, cheese, spices, pickles, candies, grains and pulses, and more. Sandy Springs

Bernhard’s German Bakery & Deli

Mostly fresh breads, pastries, and deli items, with a small grocery selection of German chocolates and candies, jams, condiments, etc. Marietta

Photograph by Wedig + Laxton

Bismillah Supermarket

South Asian groceries—halal meat, fruits and veggies, dry goods—attached to a well-liked Bangladeshi restaurant. 4022 Buford Highway Northeast, Chamblee

Carniceria Los Pinos

A grocer, a butcher, a baker, plus an in-house taqueria. 6342 Roswell Road Northeast, Sandy Springs

Dinho Market of Atlanta

Chinese groceries, a butcher counter, fresh noodles, plus woks and other cookware and flatware. 5379 New Peachtree Road, Chamblee

E. 48th Street Market

Old-school sandwich shop/deli counter with a judicious selection of Italian groceries and wine. Dunwoody

Euro Gourmet Foods

Eastern European grocer—lots of meats, cheeses, tinned fish—attached to a popular Bosnian restaurant. 488 Gwinnett Drive, Lawrenceville

First Oriental Market

Eclectic spot with some hard-to-find East Asian groceries, plus plants, housewares, etc. 2774 East Ponce de Leon Avenue, Decatur

Georgetown Food Market

Wide assortment of products from across the Caribbean: spices, saltfish and goat meat, ground provisions, baked goods, and more. Belvedere Park

Gohan Market

Japanese rice, noodles, sauces, seasonings, candies, and home products—plus a hot-food counter in the rear of the store. Peachtree Corners

Ike’s Tropical Food Market

Fufu flour, agege bread, palm oil, fresh and dried fish, spices, and more at this well-stocked African mart. Multiple locations

Indian Bazaar

Densely packed South Asian grocery with a produce section and lots of dried goods—plus, freshly made samosas. 4639 North Shallowford Road, Dunwoody

Indo-Pak Grocery

South Asian market with an attached restaurant. Riverdale

Kabul Market

Tiny Afghan mart—the metro’s only—selling halal meats, flatbreads, packaged goods, and homemade yogurt. Decatur

Leon International Foods

Compact selection of Middle Eastern groceries, plus fresh-made falafel, hummus, grape leaves—and amazing baklava. Near Tom Moreland Interchange

Maleda Market

Injera, berbere, coffee beans, and other Ethiopian goodies, plus hot food. Stone Mountain

Photograph by Martha Williams

Manila Mart

Pint-sized Filipino grocery with a famous specialty: the frozen dessert halo-halo. Doraville

Mediterranean Bakery and Sandwich

Fresh bread, seasonal produce, pickles, cheese—plenty of Middle Eastern faves, plus a popular food counter with shawarma, falafel, and the like. Embry Hills

Nepali Food Mart

A small grocery selection, plus a counter serving momo (dumplings) and thukpa (spicy noodle soup). Clarkston

El Progreso #14

Famous for its “prison tacos” (it’s across the street from the federal pen), this is also a tiny Mexican grocery and meat counter. 1460 Boulevard Southeast, Benteen Park

The Queen’s Pantry

Your one-stop shop for biscuits, crisps, cereals, jams, and other faves from across the British Isles. East Cobb

Rio Brazilian Supermarket

Butcher with fresh cuts and sausages, plus a small Brazilian grocery selection. Cumberland

The Spicy Peach Kosher grocery with a generous selection, plus an in-house deli—the Peach Pit—serving panini, pizzas, sushi, and more. Toco Hills

Talar’s Market

Halal meats, fresh bread, homemade baklava—and plenty other Middle Eastern staples. Plus, a counter serving kebabs and shawarma. North Decatur

Photograph by Martha Williams

Tiptop Kosher Market

Tiny spot with Israeli essentials, plus a restaurant component serving shakshuka, schnitzel, and other goodies. North Peachtree Road near I-285

Tomato Japanese Grocery Store

Fresh veggies and fish, Japanese condiments, gift items, refrigerated and instant noodles, and lots of snacks. Marietta

Tuscany at Your Table

Upscale Italian deli with housemade noodles, sauces, and other entrees to take home; sliced meat, cheeses, and olive oils and other condiments; and panini to order. Virginia-Highland

Wagaya

Small, well-stocked Japanese grocery attached to a restaurant of the same name, with everything from sashimi-grade fish to Japanese beer and produce. Home Park

Bigger guys

Atlanta State Farmers Market

Year-round, 150-acre open-air market with fruits and veggies, meats and cheeses, plants, and more. Forest Park

Buford Highway Farmers Market

One of the seven wonders of the world, with incredible international produce, cheese, seafood, pastries, snacks—the list goes on. Doraville

Photograph by Martha Williams

Cherians International Groceries

Atlanta-area supermarket chain offering Indian essentials, including home goods, cookware, and health and beauty. Get a dosa from the hot bar. Multiple locations

City Farmers Market

Big international mart with fantastic produce. Multiple locations

Food Depot

Discount chain with a bunch of outlets in the Atlanta area and beyond. Multiple locations

The Fresh Market

Upscale chain with lots of prepared foods and local ingredients. Multiple locations

Photograph by Martha Williams

H Mart

Korean giant with a broad selection of East Asian ingredients, rice cookers and other home goods and appliances, and tasty prepared foods. Multiple locations

Jusgo Supermarket

Tons of Chinese and other Asian offerings, but don’t miss the amazing food court. Duluth

Mercado Fresco

Big Latin supermarket in the same complex as Plaza Fiesta. Chamblee

Photograph by Wedig + Laxton

Nam Dae Mun Farmers Market

Metro-area chain with seven outlets and a broad array of international selections, largely Asian and Latin American. Multiple locations

Patel Brothers

Chicago-based supermarket chain offering Indian dry goods, produce, and more. Multiple locations

El Progreso Supermarket

Meat, produce, and Latin grocery staples—plus an in-house taqueria. Brookhaven

Sprouts Farmers Market

Arizona–based, organics-oriented chain with good produce and a bulk section. Multiple locations

Photograph by Martha Williams

Supermercado Chicago

Big Latin grocery on BuHi with a restaurant inside. Doraville

Wayfield Foods

Atlanta-area chain with seven stores and low prices. Multiple locations

Your DeKalb Farmers Market

Venerable institution with a globe-spanning produce section, plus meat, fish, spices, breads, pastries—and much more. Scottdale

Massive guys

Aldi

Kroger

Lidl

Piggly Wiggly

Publix

Trader Joe’s

Whole Foods Market

This article appears in our June 2023 issue.