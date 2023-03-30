Move over food halls; AlcoHall is coming to Pullman Yards

Courtesy of Pullman Yards

Pullman Yards—home to immersive experiences like Van Gogh, Stranger Things, and Bridgerton, as well as pickleball, roller skating, and a second location of the beloved seafood joint Fishmonger—is flexing its creative muscle once again. Owners Adam Rosenfelt and Maureen Meulen recently announced plans for AlcoHall, an aptly named, first-to-Atlanta drinkery. Initially, it will house seven stalls, each pouring a distinct type of alcohol, from Japanese whisky to South African wine. Adjacent to each stall will be a hangout area that fits the stall theme (such as a room with a mechanical bull near a distillery outpost serving sotol).

“This is a unique way to make alcohol the experience the way you would if you went to a winery or distillery, but combine it with a concept people are familiar with (a food hall),” Rosenfelt says. “There will be signature drinks at each stall, but guests can also learn about the [distilling] process, the history of each place, try flights, etc.”

AlcoHall will take over Pullman Building 1, the courtyard-facing structure that welcomed the activations most familiar to Atlantans. It’s the red brick building showcased in all the images—the one that reads “Pullman” across the front. Future activations will be housed in adjacent buildings on the property, a 119-year-old former train yard featured in numerous movies.

“Alcohol is more often than not a crucial part of our events and experiences anyway,” Rosenfelt says.

Open daily, AlcoHall will welcome guests of all ages (21+ for drinks, of course). Guests can order food from Dailes & Sides and Fishmonger using QR codes and enjoy open-container benefits throughout the property. Each stall will have seating around the bar and limited high-top tables, in addition to general seating in the center of the hall. Vendors may change seasonally, and AlcoHall may welcome others for pop-ups or thematic events. Live music, comedy, and other entertainment will further complement the experience.

Here’s what you can expect:

At Babylonstoren Winery, guests can order a glass or a flight and enjoy a tasting of the wine from one of the oldest South African farms in the Franschhoek Wine Valley. Feel free to bring your sips to the high-end lounge nearby.

Prefer tequila? Order a sotol cocktail from Desert Door, the West Texas distillery specializing in this liquor (similar to tequila) from the plant native to Texas and Mexico. Be sure to ride the mechanical bull nearby.

Another option is Don Papa Rum, a premium aged Philippine rum that’s only been available stateside since 2017. Rosenfelt says he and Meulen chose it in part because her family comes from the Philippines.

Whisky drinkers will want to try House of Suntory, where Japanese-sourced ingredients meet time-honored traditions, including Yamazaki whisky.

Fans of the recently shuttered Old Fourth Ward Distillery will be happy to know the brand lives on. At Short Barrel, Old Fourth Ward gin, vodka, and bourbon will be available to order.

Rosenfelt and Meulen selected Three Chord Bourbon, founded by guitarist Neil Giraldo (husband of musician Pat Benatar), because of the synergies with concerts at Pullman Yards. Sip a classic whiskey or bourbon while perusing the adjacent historic library that showcases the civil rights connections to the site.

Last but not least, Asheville brewery Wicked Weed offers “a great vibe that matches ours,” Rosenfelt says. Guests can grab a beer and play darts, shuffleboard, or billiards in the adjoining sports bar-style space.

Bottoms up!