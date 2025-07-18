Dahlonega looks like a Hallmark holiday movie. Now, it’s hosting a convention inspired by them.

Photograph by Michelle Kraft Deblois

Dahlonega, a picturesque mountain town known for its Hallmark movie charm, is preparing to welcome the Christmas spirit in the heart of summer. A Small Town Christmas, a three-day convention featuring beloved Hallmark holiday film stars and festive activities, will take place July 25-27.

The inaugural event, presented by Georgia-based convention company Decade Days, transforms the University of North Georgia’s Convocation Center into a winter wonderland complete with celebrity meet-and-greets, themed panels, and holiday activities that celebrate the magic of seasonal movies.

Photograph by Cottrell Photography

“It’s going to be a taste of what we offer during Christmas,” explains Sam McDuffie, executive director of the Dahlonega Lumpkin County Visitors Bureau. “We’ll pull our Christmas decor out of the attic and decorate for that weekend.”

The star-studded lineup includes well-known performers like Gilmore Girls and One Tree Hill fan favorite Chad Michael Murray and Desperate Housewives and John Tucker Must Die actor Jesse Metcalfe. Some attending celebrities appeared in films shot locally, including Michael Rady and Taylor Cole, stars of Christmas in Homestead, one of the most recognized Hallmark movies filmed in Dahlonega.

Photograph by Sklae Photography

Decade Days owner and event organizer Autumn Dawn Nierode says the inspiration for the convention was her small-town childhood. “Christmas is already busy, so it’s fun to do an event when everyone isn’t already coming into the town; it makes it extra special. [Attendees] get to go into the town to shop or try one of the bars or restaurants. That’s what I love about it.”

True to Nierode’s concept, twenty local businesses are participating in the passport program called “Taste of Christmas.” These shops are bringing back seasonal specialties typically reserved for the traditional holiday season. Visitors can sample peppermint bark from Paul Thomas Chocolates, Christmas fudge from the Fudge Factory, and seasonal teas from Tea Rabbits.

The weekend will feature family-friendly activities including sleigh hayrides, ornament-making workshops, holiday karaoke, breakfast with Santa, and festive pop-up events throughout downtown Dahlonega’s historic square. Plus, the event’s timing couldn’t be better for families looking for one last summer adventure. “It’s basically the last hoorah before our local schools start,” McDuffie points out. “What better way to end summer than with a Christmas in July event?”

Photograph by Michelle Kraft Deblois

With nearly 1,000 tickets sold, the convention has exceeded early expectations and generated significant excitement throughout the community. Nierode strives to keep her event intimate to maximize celebrity encounters, creating an atmosphere where stars genuinely connect with attendees. “They do karaoke [at the karaoke party], and they hang out with fans. They love it,” she says. This personal approach is particularly evident with one of the event’s most popular guests, Chad Michael Murray, who Nierode says is exceptionally attentive to fans. “The lines are long for him, but it’s because he’s taking the time to get to know each fan to make them feel special.” The event includes both ticketed activities at the Convocation Center and free events around town, making it accessible to various audiences.

A Small Town Christmas is at the University of North Georgia Convocation Center and downtown Dahlonega from July 25-27, 2025. Tickets are available online, with free events also available throughout the town.