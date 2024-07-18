The Elder Tree Public House gets new life as the Pub @ EAV

Courtesy of the Pub @ EAV

The Elder Tree Public House served as an East Atlanta Village hangout for 12 years. It shuttered on Fourth of July weekend and will reopen as the Pub @ EAV in late August. New owner Kasie Scott has partnered with executive chef Mike LaSage (formerly of P’cheen and Bone Lick BBQ) and original owner Bree Towry to “bring the pub into the 21st century,” LaSage says. “We’re keeping the core part of the pub—the community that surrounds it—and getting rid of the cliches.”

The team reimagined the concept, redecorated the space, and gutted the kitchen to create a better workflow. The new menus will focus on global street food, highlighting small plates and sharable items to foster a sense of community. Expect about 15 items including fish and chips; a Cuban pop-tart with ham, smoky pork, Swiss, house pickles, and spicy mustard; and the Peruvian meal lomo saltado instead of steak frites.

“I travel for food, and my favorite food destination is Thailand, so I’ll be playing with Thai and Southeast Asian flavors,” LaSage says, adding a Vietnamese noodle bowl as an example. “We want to make the menu more of an adventure in dining.”

Other notable offerings include a Scotch Egg Benny—a soft egg, sausage-wrapped, breaded, fried, and laid in a Kennebec potato nest, with fresh herb foliage, hollandaise, and herbed cream. Sunday evenings will bring British-style roasts, made with roast beef or chicken, Yorkshire pudding, and seasonal sides. Patrons can add $5 to their tab at any time to prepay for meals for unhoused people. Those in need will be provided with a boxed meal and toiletries.

Of course, a crucial part of any pub is its drink list. This Pub’s beverage offerings are in the works, but LaSage says it will have a similarly sized beer list to Elder Tree. There are 12 to 14 taps, half of which will serve local brews, while the other half pour imports and staples like Guinness. “Beer will always be a big part of a pub,” he says. “We’re not trying to bring $24 cocktails into the neighborhood. The cocktails will correlate with what’s coming out of the kitchen.” He’s playing around with the idea of a shrimp boil-type dish with Viet-Cajun flavors and a cocktail with a similar flavor profile, such as a basil-lime shrub with lemongrass liqueur, fresh cucumber juice, and gin. “You want a bright and flavorful cocktail that lights up your tastebuds the same way the food does,” LaSage says.

The dark space is getting a makeover, infusing muted blues and greens, adding live greenery, a copper-topped bar, and wall art from local artists. There’s new lighting to illuminate the exposed brick. Two new garage doors open to Flat Shoals Avenue, where al fresco seating abounds. They’ve also added an area for live music, as well as new facades in front and back, designed to welcome neighbors inside. Karaoke, darts, poker, and soccer game viewing will continue to be available.