Don’t let the drab strip malls fool you; Atlanta’s most soulful dining experiences can be found along this corridor. For decades, immigrant communities—Chinese, Vietnamese, Korean, Mexican, and, most recently, Bangladeshi—have settled along this seven-mile stretch and lined it with restaurants serving authentic flavors from around the globe. In Chamblee, try fresh masa tacos at Las Quekas de la Abuela in Plaza Fiesta. In Doraville, eat pan-fried noodles with roast pork at Best BBQ inside Asian Square’s supermarket. And in Duluth, order the chile-dusted eggplant at Masterpiece, the best classic Sichuan restaurant in the South.

