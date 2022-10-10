Brazilian spot Buteco rebrands into Butaco

Photo by Collette Collins

As of October 7, Brazilian spot Buteco is now Butaco, serving Latin tacos, beans, rice, and street corn. The Grant Park bar, located at the Beacon, will continue to operate its food program from its food truck, only now it will feature chef Timothy Rufino (Lazy Betty, Juniper Cafe) in the kitchen. Carl Gilbert, also of the award-winning restaurants, is involved in the project, too.

“While Buteco has always had a strong emphasis on Brazilian traditions, our customer base reflects the diversity of Atlanta, and it became apparent that the familiarity of delicious street tacos could be more attractive than an introduction to the Brazilian fare that had been our focus,” explains Buteco owner Rafael Pereira.

Taco options include guajillo chicken, al pastor, carne asada, and baja fish, seasoned with exotic spices like chervil, cotija, chimichurri, and annatto seed. All tacos can include birria for an extra charge. Additional menu items include watermelon salad, Spanish dirty rice, elote, and churros.

Photo by Collette Collins

Photo by Collette Collins

Not all Brazilian touches will disappear, however—customer favorite feijoada will still be available as a special on occasion. “We will continue to provide world-class live samba, capoeira demonstrations, and other decidedly Brazilian attractions,” Pereira says.

Beverages at both Buteco locations will remain as is—think caipirinhas, as well as inventive drinks like the “Ko Ko Bop” which fuses caravedo pisco, peach soju, and yuzu syrup. The Southern Feed Store Buteco will continue to offer coffee to go with its neighboring restaurants’ fare.

Photo by Collette Collins