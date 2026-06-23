These 6 Atlanta farmers markets are the heartbeat of their neighborhoods

Courtesy of Freedom Farmers Market

Farmers-market season is in full swing, that vibrant window when Atlanta parking lots and town greens come alive with community and the bounty of harvest. Beyond taking part in the ritual of collecting weekend hauls, shoppers who choose the market over the grocery-store aisle directly invest in the hands that feed us and keep local dollars circulating within our own neighborhoods. These weekend hubs, busiest from April to October, have evolved into essential community anchors. Whether you’re chasing a peak-season heirloom vegetable, fresh-cut flowers, or a foldable pizza, Atlanta has markets aplenty and a little something for everyone.

Courtesy of Freedom Farmers Market

Courtesy of Freedom Farmers Market

Courtesy of Freedom Farmers Market

Courtesy of Freedom Farmers Market

Now in its 13th year, Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center remains a must for the serious seasonal cook. What began in 2014 as a 12-vendor experiment that famously drew 3,000 curious shoppers on opening day has matured into a year-round Saturday morning staple, averaging 35 sellers—farmers, growers, and artisanal food makers. Director Holly Hollingsworth keeps the pulse steady, ensuring the mix is on point: an assembly of B-Side wood-fired bagels, pasture-raised Choate Family Farms lamb, Little Tart pastries, and organically raised Grateful Pasture chicken. The new arrival to watch is Woodland Wellness, a farm apothecary turning local ingredients into restorative bone broths and herbal tonics.

Photograph by Jenna Shea Photojournalism via Community Farmers Markets

Photograph by Jenna Shea Photojournalism via Community Farmers Markets

Sundays at the Grant Park Farmers Market are less of a casual stroll and more of a choreographed ritual; the market is purposefully arranged to mirror the logical flow of a grocery store, with more than 70 vendors. Its new and notable offerings read like a chef’s seasonal wish list: Shoots and Spores mushrooms, Blackwater Pastures beef, and Miller Union chef Jay Felton’s Oso Smoke & Dough, which makes the ultimate walking snack of blistered, foldable pizzas (fluffy dough with savory fillings, such as smoked meats or seasonal farm produce). Behind the scenes there is community care: Through a partnership with Slow Food Emory, the market purchases farmers’ unsold produce, which is cooked into meals for Hope Lodge cancer patients. There is also a free produce tent open to anyone in need, thanks to partnering farmers.

At Peachtree Road Farmers Market in Buckhead, the Saturday morning hum of some 75 vendors is punctuated by live music and a sprawling, newly expanded eating area—complete with kid-sized picnic tables for the smallest gourmands. Programs offering free crops and doubled SNAP benefits are key to the market’s “building community” philosophy. This season, the market introduces its Culinary Passport in partnership with a rotating chef collective to showcase international foods such as lumpia (spring rolls) from the Philippines. Amid the legendary Spotted Trotter charcuterie and Sweet Auburn Bread Company booths, you’ll find Moon Farms strawberries, kolaches from Martha’s Boy, and Little Toccoa Creek Farm produce and flowers. A great morning starts with a Le Bon Nosh pastry and a strong cup from Kaldi’s Coffee before browsing the tents anchored by a large kids’ play zone.

A steadfast Saturday morning tradition since 2003, the Marietta Square Farmers Market was born from Johnny and Susie Fulmer’s desire to transplant the vibrant energy of a New York City market into the historic square, creating a loyalist sanctuary where a steady roster of vendors rarely—if ever—leaves. (John’s Produce, for example, has anchored the same spot for 23 years.) Crowds swell to bursting during the peak of tomato season. What fills your totes—hydroponic lettuces, flowers, bison, beef, chicken, eggs—is strictly Georgia-grown or produced. New this year is Tati’s gluten-free breads.

Held on Sundays, Avondale Estates Farmers Market transforms the town green into a global pantry with Sudanese, Syrian, Estonian, and Japanese flavors. With 50 to 60 vendors and a soundtrack of live music, the atmosphere is festival-like, complete with a kids’ play area that keeps the energy high. New this year: Hooch Pickles, Shogun Matcha, Holy Smokes sausages, and Big Daddy boiled peanuts. Get your kitchen blades restored at Never a Dull Moment, pick up a pint of gumbo from Side Hustle Soups, snag a Very Good Puzzle made from prints of works by Georgia artists, or a select a rare cut of Georgia bison, all while noshing on onigiri from Samurai Bodega. Those who haven’t quite reached their pastry quota can order a pain au chocolat from Galette, a bakery down the block.

Photograph by Sarah Carpenter Design

Photograph by Sarah Carpenter Design

Photograph by Sarah Carpenter Design

Now in its third season in Highland Woodworking’s parking lot, Virginia Highland Farmers Market is held on Sunday mornings. Its central location near local shops such as Kinship Butcher, Perc Coffee, and Virginia Highland Books makes the market a tie-in to neighborhood shopping. The curated group of 30 to 40 vendors is soundtracked by weekly acoustic sets and live chef demos. This year, the carb-loading reaches new heights as two sourdough specialists, Manalo’s Bakery and Grand Prix Bakery (specializing in Bosnian breads), join the roster. Round out a good meal with baked goods and hummus from Sweet Sweet Syria, blooms and microgreens from Tiny Matters Farm, and fresh catches from Matt’s Seafood Line.

This article appears in our June 2026 issue.