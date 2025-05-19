We ask the experts: Where do you find quality meals at decent prices?

Photograph by Bailey Garrot

Santiago’s best budget-friendly bet is Jamaican patties from Foxx Original Jamaican Restaurant in Sweet Auburn. His other pick-me-up of choice: pork cracklings. Hector finds this snack at Buford Highway Farmers Market. “My favorite is the Carnudo (plump variety). They’re a true indulgence and bring me back to my childhood in Puerto Rico.”

Ron Hsu, chef/partner and culinary director, Lazy Betty

Chef Hsu names PN Rice Cake House in Doraville as his go-to for an inexpensive bite. “[I order] everything from Korean short rib soup to gochujang to mandu [dumplings]. My favorite item to get is the freshly pickled kimchi, which still has the spiciness without a limp cabbage. It’s crunchy and funky.”

Jarrett Stieber, owner/executive chef, Little Bear

Stieber interprets cheap eats to mean “remarkably underpriced for the quality.” His top choices are Poor Hendrix in East Lake and Highland Tap in the Virginia-Highland neighborhood. Stieber’s order at Poor Hendrix includes cold noodles, buffalo wings, and the local lettuces. At Highland Tap, Stieber touts the prime rib. “On Monday nights they have a special where it’s $15 to $18 for a slab. Unbeatable.”

Photograph by Martha Williams

Mia Orino, owner, Kamayan

Guatemalan restaurant Xela Pan in Doraville is at the top of Orino’s list. Her favorite dish at this women-run restaurant is “caldo de gallina because it reminds me of a soup similar to ours. And when I’m craving paches (similar to tamales), this is my go-to place.”

Todd Ginsberg, partner, Rye Restaurants

There are two Doraville destinations that Ginsberg stands by: Buford Highway Farmers Market and Nam Phuong. At the former, Ginsberg recommends, “Go in the back for prepackaged japchae. [It has] lots of veggies and is pretty healthy for just $4 to $5.” At Nam Phuong, he orders spring rolls and brisket pho. “Their portions are very big. You can easily split an appetizer and an entree for lunch for under $24.”

Mara Davis, media personality

It is worth acknowledging that three of the vetted experts referenced Lee’s Bakery on Buford Highway as a standout. Davis is among those who agree that the banh mi there is first rate. “Fresh bread, savory pork mixed in with that zing of jalapeño. It is one of my favorite bites in Atlanta. You could order the whole menu for less than $50!”

Zarnegar has kept Anh’s Kitchen in Midtown on his restaurant rotation since it first opened in 2015. “The pho is solid, with all kinds of flavors. I order the Saigon noodles at least 30 times a year. These are turmeric glass noodles with pork, shrimp, egg, and onions.” Both dishes are priced right, with each item coming in under $16.

This article appears in our May 2025 issue.