Here are the Atlanta restaurants and chefs named as 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists

This year's semifinalists include Kamayan ATL, pastry chefs Claudia Martinez and Jen Yee, and chefs Kevin Gillespie, Todd Richards, Jason Liang, Craig Richards, and Joey Ward

Lake & Oak
Ribs, collard fried rice, and smoked mac and cheese at Lake & Oak

Photograph by Martha Williams

Last week, Atlanta’s beloved Busy Bee Cafe was honored with a James Beard Classics Award, a prelude to today’s announcement of the seminfinalists for the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards. The James Beard Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of food,” were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but plan to resume with an in-person ceremony in June. Here are the Atlanta restaurateurs nominated for awards this year:

Outstanding Restaurateur 

Kamayan ATL Ube flan cake
Ube flan cake from Kamayan ATL

Photograph courtesy of Kamayan ATL

Emerging chef

Miller Union executive pastry chef Claudia Martinez

Courtesy of Miller Union

Outstanding Pastry Chef

75 Best Restaurants in Atlanta: Ticonderoga Club
Ticonderoga Club

Photograph by Brian Manley

Outstanding Hospitality

  • Ticonderoga Club
    • This Krog Street Market favorite was also nominated for Outstanding Bar Program in 2019.
Lyla Lila review
Octopus with pistachio pesto and cannellini beans, grouper with fennel and dehydrated polenta, and crispy duck lasagna at Lyla Lila

Photograph by Martha Williams

Outstanding Wine Program

Southern Belle Atlanta
Vietnamese Grilled Pork Belly for Two at Southern Belle

Photograph by Martha Williams

Best Chef: Southeast

