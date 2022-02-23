Here are the Atlanta restaurants and chefs named as 2022 James Beard Award semifinalists

Last week, Atlanta’s beloved Busy Bee Cafe was honored with a James Beard Classics Award, a prelude to today’s announcement of the seminfinalists for the 2022 Restaurant and Chef Awards. The James Beard Awards, often referred to as the “Oscars of food,” were canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, but plan to resume with an in-person ceremony in June. Here are the Atlanta restaurateurs nominated for awards this year:
Outstanding Restaurateur
-
Kevin Gillespie of Red Beard Restaurants (including Gunshow and Revival)
- Gillespie is no stranger to the James Beard Awards, having been named a semifinalist multiple times for his work as a chef and cookbook author.
-
Todd Richards and Joshua Lee of the Soulful Company (including Lake & Oak)
- Richards plans to open a Japanese soul food restaurant, Kuro, later this year. He’s been a semifinalist for Best Chef: Southeast twice for his work at the Shed at Glenwood and at the Oakroom in Lousiville, Kentucky.
Emerging chef
-
Mia Orino and Carlo Gan of Kamayan ATL
- Kamayan ATL was featured on the cover of our February 2019 issue on dining pop-ups. They plan to open their first brick-and-mortar restaurant later this year.
Outstanding Pastry Chef
-
Claudia Martinez of Miller Union
- Martinez, a James Beard semifinalist in 2020, moved from Tiny Lou’s to Miller Union last year, a decision that earned her one of our Best of Atlanta 2021 awards. Here’s how she approaches Miller Union’s dessert menu.
-
Jen Yee of Hopkins and Company (including the Buttery)
- Last winter, we talked to Yee about how the pandemic changed how she approaches creating pastries for the Hopkins and Company restaurants.
Outstanding Hospitality
-
Ticonderoga Club
- This Krog Street Market favorite was also nominated for Outstanding Bar Program in 2019.
Outstanding Wine Program
Best Chef: Southeast
- Jason Liang, Brush Sushi Izakaya
- Craig Richards, Lyla Lila
- Joey Ward, Southern Belle and Georgia Boy
